The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY
SAT 29
Hudson Valley Motorcycle Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Vendors will showcase custom bikes and accessories, and there will be a swap meet and live music. Cost: $15
SAT 29
Virtual Town Meeting
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. Via Zoom
State Assembly Member Sandy Galef will discuss issues and listen to constituent concerns. Call 914-941-1111 or email [email protected] for a link.
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 29
Rigoletto
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch Bartlett Sher’s version of Verdi’s opera set in 1920s Europe starring baritone Quinn Kelsey, soprano Rosa Feola and tenor Piotr Beczala in the Met’s livestream high-definition broadcast. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $12 ages 12 and younger)
KIDS AND FAMILY
THURS 27
Kindergarten Parent Orientation
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Elementary School
15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org
Get information about kindergarten registration for children who will be 5 years old by Dec. 1. Visit the website for forms.
MUSIC
SAT 22
The Joni Project
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Katie Pearlman and her band will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 23
Roman Rabinovich
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org
The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present the second concert in its piano series. The program will include Rameau, Schubert, Walker and Chopin. Cost: $40 (students $10)
FRI 28
Starman
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This David Bowie tribute band covers all of his styles and periods. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 29
Philippe Lemm Trio
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The jazz group will perform music from its latest release, First Steps.
SAT 29
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will perform the top hits from 1970s artists such as Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, The Eagles, Billy Joel and The Rolling Stones. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 22
Survivor Story
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Putnam Valley Library
30 Oscawana Lake Road
845-528-3242 | putnamvalleylibrary.org
Nicole Berglas’ mother escaped Nazi Germany just before her Jewish family’s arrest. Using visuals and historical documents, Berglas will discuss her mother’s childhood and how she managed to flee.
SAT 22
Owl Prowl
CORNWALL
7 p.m.
Hudson Highlands Nature Museum
25 Boulevard | hhnm.org
Meet a live owl at the Wildlife Education Center and take a guided hike to look for a nocturnal raptor in the woods. For ages 7 and older. Registration required. Cost: $15 ($10 members)
MON 24
Asset Allocation and Modern Portfolio Theory
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Mark Lange of the Society for Financial Awareness will discuss how to manage investments and allocate risks.
TUES 25
Haley Mellin and Steven Brumby
GARRISON
Noon. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org
In this Pathways to Planetary Health Forum organized by the Garrison Institute, Mellin, founder of Art-to-Acres and conserve.org, and Brumby, co-founder of Impact Observatory, will discuss the half-earth pathway with a focus on biodiversity and visualization. Register online.
WED 26
Electric Cars 101
GARRISON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
bit.ly/electriccarsJan26
This presentation by Abdur-Rahman Morgan, an electric-vehicle advocate, will be followed by a panel discussion with residents who own EVs. The event is being organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.
SAT 29
Stargazing: Winter Constellations
CORNWALL
6 p.m. Hudson Highlands Nature Museum
25 Boulevard | hhnm.org
Dress warmly and come out to the Wildlife Education Center to view the winter hexagon — the brightest stars in the Northern Hemisphere. For ages 8 and older. Register online. Cost: $12 (members $9)
SUN 30
Tracks and Traces in the Snow
OSSINING
11 a.m. Teatown Lake Reservation
1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org
Learn how to understand marks in the snow and become aware of the movement of animals in the landscape. Cost: $8 ($3 members)
VISUAL ART
SAT 22
Cellar Door
GARRISON
JDJ/The Ice House
17 Mandalay Drive | jdj.world
Samantha Rosenwald’s paintings of the interiors of an apartment building create a narrative. By appointment; visit the website or text 518-339-6913. Through April 18.
SUN 30
Free Dia Admission
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | diaart.org
On the last Sunday of each month, the museum waives its entrance fee for residents of the Hudson Valley, including Dutchess and Putnam counties. Call 845-231-0811 or email [email protected] to reserve a slot.
SUN 30
Fellow Travelers
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | loftsatbeacon.com
Laurel Shute curated this exhibit of paintings by Andrea Anthony, Celeste Baxter, Alana Burgos, Rose Conlin, Teresa Eckerman-Pfeil, Erika Nathalia Ordoñez Mahecha, Segundo Malaver, Angie Mora, Vinay Munikoti and Clarence Perkins. Through Feb. 3.
SPORTS
SAT 22
Westchester Fight Night 7
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Local amateur Muy Thai fighters and kickboxers will compete. Cost: $55 to $75
SAT 22
Wrestlefest 26
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The Lucha Bros., Thunder Rosa, Nzo and The Godfather are some of the performers scheduled to appear. Cost: $40 to $100
CIVIC
MON 24
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 24
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road
845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org
WED 26
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 27
Public Hearing: HVSF
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5202 | philipstown.com
The Philipstown Planning Board will hear feedback about the application by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival to move to the former Garrison golf course property. Email [email protected] to attend by Zoom.