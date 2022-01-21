The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 29

Hudson Valley Motorcycle Expo

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Vendors will showcase custom bikes and accessories, and there will be a swap meet and live music. Cost: $15

SAT 29

Virtual Town Meeting

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Via Zoom

State Assembly Member Sandy Galef will discuss issues and listen to constituent concerns. Call 914-941-1111 or email [email protected] for a link.

STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 29

Rigoletto

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch Bartlett Sher’s version of Verdi’s opera set in 1920s Europe starring baritone Quinn Kelsey, soprano Rosa Feola and tenor Piotr Beczala in the Met’s livestream high-definition broadcast. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $12 ages 12 and younger)

KIDS AND FAMILY

THURS 27

Kindergarten Parent Orientation

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Elementary School

15 Craigside Drive | haldaneschool.org

Get information about kindergarten registration for children who will be 5 years old by Dec. 1. Visit the website for forms.

MUSIC

SAT 22

The Joni Project

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Katie Pearlman and her band will perform a tribute to Joni Mitchell. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 23

Roman Rabinovich

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | howlandmusic.org

The Howland Chamber Music Circle will present the second concert in its piano series. The program will include Rameau, Schubert, Walker and Chopin. Cost: $40 (students $10)

FRI 28

Starman

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This David Bowie tribute band covers all of his styles and periods. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)







SAT 29

Philippe Lemm Trio

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The jazz group will perform music from its latest release, First Steps.

SAT 29

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will perform the top hits from 1970s artists such as Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, The Eagles, Billy Joel and The Rolling Stones. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 22

Survivor Story

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Putnam Valley Library

30 Oscawana Lake Road

845-528-3242 | putnamvalleylibrary.org

Nicole Berglas’ mother escaped Nazi Germany just before her Jewish family’s arrest. Using visuals and historical documents, Berglas will discuss her mother’s childhood and how she managed to flee.

SAT 22

Owl Prowl

CORNWALL

7 p.m.

Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

25 Boulevard | hhnm.org

Meet a live owl at the Wildlife Education Center and take a guided hike to look for a nocturnal raptor in the woods. For ages 7 and older. Registration required. Cost: $15 ($10 members)

MON 24

Asset Allocation and Modern Portfolio Theory

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Mark Lange of the Society for Financial Awareness will discuss how to manage investments and allocate risks.

TUES 25

Haley Mellin and Steven Brumby

GARRISON

Noon. Via Zoom | garrisoninstitute.org

In this Pathways to Planetary Health Forum organized by the Garrison Institute, Mellin, founder of Art-to-Acres and conserve.org, and Brumby, co-founder of Impact Observatory, will discuss the half-earth pathway with a focus on biodiversity and visualization. Register online.

WED 26

Electric Cars 101

GARRISON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

bit.ly/electriccarsJan26

This presentation by Abdur-Rahman Morgan, an electric-vehicle advocate, will be followed by a panel discussion with residents who own EVs. The event is being organized by the Desmond-Fish Public Library.

SAT 29

Stargazing: Winter Constellations

CORNWALL

6 p.m. Hudson Highlands Nature Museum

25 Boulevard | hhnm.org

Dress warmly and come out to the Wildlife Education Center to view the winter hexagon — the brightest stars in the Northern Hemisphere. For ages 8 and older. Register online. Cost: $12 (members $9)

SUN 30

Tracks and Traces in the Snow

OSSINING

11 a.m. Teatown Lake Reservation

1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org

Learn how to understand marks in the snow and become aware of the movement of animals in the landscape. Cost: $8 ($3 members)

VISUAL ART

SAT 22

Cellar Door

GARRISON

JDJ/The Ice House

17 Mandalay Drive | jdj.world

Samantha Rosenwald’s paintings of the interiors of an apartment building create a narrative. By appointment; visit the website or text 518-339-6913. Through April 18.

SUN 30

Free Dia Admission

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | diaart.org

On the last Sunday of each month, the museum waives its entrance fee for residents of the Hudson Valley, including Dutchess and Putnam counties. Call 845-231-0811 or email [email protected] to reserve a slot.

SUN 30

Fellow Travelers

BEACON

2 – 4 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | loftsatbeacon.com

Laurel Shute curated this exhibit of paintings by Andrea Anthony, Celeste Baxter, Alana Burgos, Rose Conlin, Teresa Eckerman-Pfeil, Erika Nathalia Ordoñez Mahecha, Segundo Malaver, Angie Mora, Vinay Munikoti and Clarence Perkins. Through Feb. 3.

SPORTS

SAT 22

Westchester Fight Night 7

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Local amateur Muy Thai fighters and kickboxers will compete. Cost: $55 to $75

SAT 22

Wrestlefest 26

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The Lucha Bros., Thunder Rosa, Nzo and The Godfather are some of the performers scheduled to appear. Cost: $40 to $100

CIVIC



MON 24

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 24

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road

845-838-6900 | beaconk12.org

WED 26

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 27

Public Hearing: HVSF

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5202 | philipstown.com

The Philipstown Planning Board will hear feedback about the application by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival to move to the former Garrison golf course property. Email [email protected] to attend by Zoom.