The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 29
Hudson Valley Motorcycle Expo
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Vendors will showcase custom bikes and accessories, and there will be a swap meet and live music. Cost: $15
SAT 29
Virtual Town Meeting
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. Via Zoom
State Assembly Member Sandy Galef will discuss issues and listen to constituent concerns. Call 914-941-1111 or email [email protected] for a link.
SAT 5
Eagle Viewing
GARRISON
9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-265-3638
boscobel.org
Constitution Marsh staff and local Audubon volunteers will help visitors spot south-migrating bald eagles that are roosting and feeding in the Hudson River Valley. Bring your own viewing equipment; it will not be shared. Also SAT 12. Masks required. Register for a time slot. Cost: $12 ($10 seniors; $6 children; members, health care workers and ages 5 and younger free)
SAT 5
Hudson Valley Wingfest 15
POUGHKEEPSIE
5 – 9 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Live music and chicken wings. Cost: $30 to $59
MUSIC
SAT 29
Philippe Lemm Trio
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The jazz group will perform music from its latest release, First Steps.
SAT 29
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will perform the top hits from 1970s artists such as Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, The Eagles, Billy Joel and The Rolling Stones. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 4
Prezence
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Founded 14 years ago by Sal DeMeo (who portrays John Bonham), this Led Zeppelin tribute band will perform all the hits.
SAT 5
An Evening of Balkan Folk Music
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-431-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The group Dolunay and Choban Akoustik will perform music and dance from Albania, Bulgaria, Turkey and Greece. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 5
Stephane Wrembel & The Django Experiment
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The renowned gypsy-jazz guitarist will perform music from his most recent release, The Django Experiment VI. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 5
Reeya Banerjee
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Dogwood | 47 E. Main St.
845-202-7500 | dogwoodbeacon.com
The singer and bassist will perform songs from her EP, The Way Up.
SAT 5
Sun Voyager
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The trio will perform, along with Will Brown as The Duke of Surl. Cost: $10
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 29
Stargazing: Winter Constellations
CORNWALL
6 p.m.
Hudson Highlands Nature Museum
25 Boulevard | hhnm.org
Dress warmly and come out to the Wildlife Education Center to view the winter hexagon — the brightest stars in the Northern Hemisphere. For ages 8 and older. Register online. Cost: $12 (members $9)
SUN 30
Tracks and Traces in the Snow
OSSINING
11 a.m. Teatown Lake Reservation
1600 Spring Valley Road | teatown.org
Learn how to understand marks in the snow and become aware of the movement of animals in the landscape. Cost: $8 ($3 members)
TUES 1
Men Living With Loss
CORTLANDT
7 p.m. Via Zoom | 914-962-6402
supportconnection.org
This facilitated discussion, hosted by Support Connection, is open to men who have lost a spouse or partner to breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer. Registration required.
SAT 5
Winter Seed Sowing
BREWSTER
10 a.m. Via Zoom
putnam.cce.cornell.edu/events
Learn how to sow native plant, shrub and tree seeds to add to your landscape in an inexpensive way and support nature in this workshop organized by the Cornell Cooperative Extension. Register by SUN 30. Cost: sliding scale
SAT 5
Hard Cider Talk & Taste
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Via Zoom
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The authors of American Cider: A Modern Guide to a Historic Beverage will discuss the history and evolution of hard cider, while Kimberly Kae, co-owner of Metal House Cider, will share tasting notes in this seminar sponsored by the Putnam History Museum. Cost: $20 (lecture only; $15 members), $65 (lecture and cider pairing; $60 members), $100 VIP
SUN 6
Bird ID for Beginners
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. Hubbard Lodge
2800 Route 9 | bit.ly/bird-ID-hubbard
In this program co-sponsored by state parks, the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society and the Little Stony Point Citizens Association, learn how to use field guides, binoculars and field marks to become familiar with local birds. For ages 8 and older. Register online. Free
KIDS AND FAMILY
THURS 3
Chess Meet-Up
GARRISON
3:30 – 5 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
All ages and skills are welcome to bring a board or check one out. Sign up to be paired with an opponent. Occurs weekly.
SAT 5
Introduction to Babysitting
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Amanda Lusk will teach the basics of child care to students ages 10 and older. Free
VISUAL ART
SUN 30
Free Admission
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | diaart.org
On the last Sunday of each month, the museum waives its entrance fee for residents of the Hudson Valley, including Dutchess and Putnam counties. Reservations required; call 845-231-0811 or email [email protected].
SUN 30
Fellow Travelers
BEACON
2 – 4 p.m. The Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | loftsatbeacon.com
Laurel Shute curated this exhibit with paintings by Andrea Anthony, Celeste Baxter, Alana Burgos, Rose Conlin, Teresa Eckerman-Pfeil, Erika Nathalia Ordoñez Mahecha, Segundo Malaver, Angie Mora, Vinay Munikoti and Clarence Perkins. Through Feb. 3.
SAT 5
Janice La Motta | Patricia Zarate
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
In A New Path to the Waterfall, La Motta’s paintings and works were prompted by Mary Oliver’s essay, “Of Power and Time.” In All Together Now, Zarate uses abstract shapes in painting, drawing and installation to capture memory and sensation. Through March 6. There is no opening reception, but a closing reception is scheduled for March 5.
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 29
Rigoletto
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch Bartlett Sher’s version of Verdi’s opera set in 1920s Europe starring baritone Quinn Kelsey, soprano Rosa Feola and tenor Piotr Beczala in the Met’s livestream high-definition broadcast. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $12 ages 12 and younger)
FRI 4
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Donna Minkowitz hosts this monthly reading series for writers to share their work. All genres welcome.
SAT 5
John Pizzi
BREWSTER
5 & 8:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
The ventriloquist has been seen on America’s Got Talent. He will be joined by comedian Meghan Hanley. Price includes a buffet dinner. Ages 21 and older. Masks required if not vaccinated. Cost: $45
CIVIC
TUES 1
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
TUES 1
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 2
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 2
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 2
Town Board: Rescue Funds
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com
THURS 3
Town Board
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com