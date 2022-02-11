Track a Hemlock Killer

The state Department of Environmental Conservation has put out a call for volunteers to assist with a mapping project to track the invasive hemlock woolly adelgid, a tree-killing insect.
From Feb. 12 through March 12, NY iMapInvasives and the NYS Hemlock Initiative will host a statewide winter mapping challenge, with prizes.
To participate: Find hemlock trees, check for white “fuzz balls” on the undersides of twigs and report your findings. See nyimapinvasives.org.
