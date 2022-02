What was the first car you owned?



A ’95 Ford Escort. It got me out of the house, and it always broke down, so it taught me about cars.

~Ron Giordano, Nelsonville



A red ’70 Karmann Ghia. It was pretty, stick shift, fun, cool. I changed the oil and plugs.

~Pat Kennedy, Cold Spring



A ’74 Mustang. It was ugly — brown with a tan roof — but it was my car!

~Pat McElduff, Beacon