The Week Ahead

COMMUNITY

SAT 26

Maple Sugar Tours

CORNWALL

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Continues on weekends through March 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ages 6 and up ($9 members; free ages 5 and younger)

SUN 27

Winter Wellness Expo

FISHKILL

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Comfort Suites

835 Route 52

hudsonvalleyholisticmarket.com

At this event, organized by the Hudson Valley Holistic Market, practitioners will showcase their talents and wares.

SUN 27

Nature on Ice

CORNWALL

4 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center

120 Muser Drive

845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org

At this benefit in honor of the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum educators, enjoy ice carvings and a demonstration by artist Bill Bywater. Warm up by the fire pit and with refreshments. Adults only; dress warmly. Cost: $75 to $500

KIDS AND FAMILY

SAT 26

Polar Bear, Chicken Soup and Friends

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Doug Brown will read and discuss his book for children ages 2 to 8 about friendship.







SUN 27

The History of Me

GARRISON

10:30 a.m. Via Crowdcast

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Author Adrea Theodore and illustrator Erin Robinson will read and discuss their picture book about a child’s experience being the only Black person in her school. Hosted by the Desmond-Fish library and Split Rock Books for Black History Month. Designed for children ages 4 to 8.





TUES 1

Smart Money for High Schoolers

PATTERSON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

campherrlich.org/events

Roy Paul from Cents Ability will discuss financial literacy in this event sponsored by Camp Herrlich, the nonprofit learning-and-leadership center. Register online.

WED 2

Blippi the Musical

POUGHKEEPSIE

6 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The children’s performer will sing and dance and teach children about the world, making the YouTube show come alive. Best for children ages 2 to 7. Cost: $32.50 to $84

STAGE AND SCREEN

SAT 26

Rigoletto

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Watch the Metropolitan Opera’s live screening of Bartlett Sher’s take on Verdi’s tragedy with the action set in 1920s Europe. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, soprano Rosa Feola and tenor Piotr Beczala are in the leading roles. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 26

Jim Gaffigan

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Convention Center

14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The comedian, actor, writer and author will perform his stand-up routine as part of his We All Deserve This Fun tour. Cost: $36.75 to $160

SAT 26

Liar

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

In this evening of wine, music and lies, the audience will participate in a game of truth

and fiction. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

THURS 3

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Happy Valley | 296 Main St.

Sign up to read work from any genre at this monthly series. Email [email protected].

FRI 4

Storm Lake

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The 2021 documentary marks the return of the Depot Doc series with a focus on local journalism through the story of a family-run newspaper in Iowa and the changes it has experienced over four decades. The film was edited by Beacon resident Rachel Shuman. Cost: $20

FRI 4

Grand Concourse

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The CP2 Readers Theatre series will stage the Heidi Schrek play about faith and forgiveness through the interaction of women in a church’s food pantry. Also SAT 5.

Cost: $10

SAT 5

Uncanny Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The CP2 Readers Theatre series will perform Thomas Gibbons’ play about the relationship between a neuroscientist and her artificial intelligence creation. Also SUN 6. Cost: $10

SAT 5

Irish Comedy Tour

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Derek Richards, Mike McCarthy, Damon Leibert and Derrick Keane will create the atmosphere of an Irish pub with their sets. Cost: $24, $29, $35







TALKS AND TOURS

TUES 1

The Rules for Grief and Loss: There Aren’t Any

YORKTOWN HEIGHTS

7 p.m. Via Zoom

914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290

supportconnection.org

This webinar, hosted by Support Connection, is open to any adult who has lost a loved one to breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer.

THURS 3

The Life of Madame C.J. Walker

BEACON

Noon. Via Zoom

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

Rick Feingold will discuss the first Black female millionaire in the U.S., who founded a line of beauty products for Black women. Sponsored by the Howland Public Library for Women’s History Month.

SUN 6

The Audubon Sanctuaries of the Hudson Valley

GARRISON

4 p.m. Via Crowdcast | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Scott Silver, the director of the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and Sanctuary, will discuss bird conservation sites with land steward Dave Decker in this event organized by the Desmond-Fish library.

VISUAL ART

SAT 5

Works on Paper

COLD SPRING

Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

Drawings by John Allen, Pat Hickman, Grace Kennedy, Nancy Steinson, Lucille Tortora, Ada Pillar Cruz, Bill Kooistra, Jenne Currie, Grey Zien, Barbara Smith Gioia, Ursula Schneider and Tim D’Acquisto will be on view through March 22.

SAT 5

The Narrative of Things

NEWBURGH

5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel

46 Chambers St.

hollandtunnelgallery.com

Shari Diamond, Norm Magnusson, Kathleen Vance and Tamara Rafkin will exhibit work on the relationship of narrative and objects. Through April 10.

MUSIC

SAT 26

Concert of Concertos

NEWBURGH

4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College

330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157

newburghsymphony.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall of Dvorak and Prokofiev with soloists Alan Murray and Mo Xu. Cost: $25 (students free)

SAT 26

Buskin & Batteau

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The witty duo will perform songs from their decades-long career. Jesse Terry will open with songs from his latest release, When We Wander. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 27

Blues Chaser

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Big Thurrsty, Tom “The Suit” Forst, Tony Delisio and Joey Primo will play songs from their three albums. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

MON 28

Jazz Night

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Joe McPhee, Steve Swell and Chris Corsano are scheduled to perform.

FRI 4

Chris O’Leary Band

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The blues band will perform music from its latest release, 7 Minutes Late, which was nominated for Best Contemporary Album at the 2019 Blues Blast Awards. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)







FRI 4

Enter the Haggis

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Canadian band combines rock rhythms with fiddles and bagpipes to create singalong melodies. Cost: $25 to $37.50

SAT 5

Loudon Wainwright III

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier

379 Main St. | townecrier.com

The author, actor, composer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform hits from his decades-long career. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $40 ($45 door)

SAT 5

Amazing Sensationals

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

The band encourages dancing and will be joined by The Freejays.

SUN 6

Beppe Gambetta

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Italian-born performer will bring together his American and European influences with a unique approach to times, periods and places. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 28

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

TUES 1

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Haldane Cafeteria

15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254

haldaneschool.org

TUES 1

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 2

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

WED 2

Board of Trustees

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 3

Public Hearing

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | philipstown.com

The board will hear feedback on updating the State Energy Conservation Construction Code.

SAT 5

Voter Registration

NELSONVILLE

Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov

Open to those not already registered in Putnam County. Use the Pearl Street entrance.