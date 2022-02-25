The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 26
Maple Sugar Tours
CORNWALL
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
Discover the process of making syrup during a Sugar Bush Tour (1-mile hike) or a Maple Lane Tour (short walk). Continues on weekends through March 20. Reservations required. Cost: $11 ages 6 and up ($9 members; free ages 5 and younger)
SUN 27
Winter Wellness Expo
FISHKILL
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Comfort Suites
835 Route 52
hudsonvalleyholisticmarket.com
At this event, organized by the Hudson Valley Holistic Market, practitioners will showcase their talents and wares.
SUN 27
Nature on Ice
CORNWALL
4 p.m. Outdoor Discovery Center
120 Muser Drive
845-534-5506 x204 | hhnm.org
At this benefit in honor of the Hudson Highlands Nature Museum educators, enjoy ice carvings and a demonstration by artist Bill Bywater. Warm up by the fire pit and with refreshments. Adults only; dress warmly. Cost: $75 to $500
KIDS AND FAMILY
SAT 26
Polar Bear, Chicken Soup and Friends
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Doug Brown will read and discuss his book for children ages 2 to 8 about friendship.
SUN 27
The History of Me
GARRISON
10:30 a.m. Via Crowdcast
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Author Adrea Theodore and illustrator Erin Robinson will read and discuss their picture book about a child’s experience being the only Black person in her school. Hosted by the Desmond-Fish library and Split Rock Books for Black History Month. Designed for children ages 4 to 8.
TUES 1
Smart Money for High Schoolers
PATTERSON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
campherrlich.org/events
Roy Paul from Cents Ability will discuss financial literacy in this event sponsored by Camp Herrlich, the nonprofit learning-and-leadership center. Register online.
WED 2
Blippi the Musical
POUGHKEEPSIE
6 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The children’s performer will sing and dance and teach children about the world, making the YouTube show come alive. Best for children ages 2 to 7. Cost: $32.50 to $84
STAGE AND SCREEN
SAT 26
Rigoletto
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 p.m. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Watch the Metropolitan Opera’s live screening of Bartlett Sher’s take on Verdi’s tragedy with the action set in 1920s Europe. Baritone Quinn Kelsey, soprano Rosa Feola and tenor Piotr Beczala are in the leading roles. Cost: $28 ($26 members, $21 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 26
Jim Gaffigan
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Convention Center
14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The comedian, actor, writer and author will perform his stand-up routine as part of his We All Deserve This Fun tour. Cost: $36.75 to $160
SAT 26
Liar
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
In this evening of wine, music and lies, the audience will participate in a game of truth
and fiction. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
THURS 3
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Happy Valley | 296 Main St.
Sign up to read work from any genre at this monthly series. Email [email protected].
FRI 4
Storm Lake
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The 2021 documentary marks the return of the Depot Doc series with a focus on local journalism through the story of a family-run newspaper in Iowa and the changes it has experienced over four decades. The film was edited by Beacon resident Rachel Shuman. Cost: $20
FRI 4
Grand Concourse
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The CP2 Readers Theatre series will stage the Heidi Schrek play about faith and forgiveness through the interaction of women in a church’s food pantry. Also SAT 5.
Cost: $10
SAT 5
Uncanny Valley
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The CP2 Readers Theatre series will perform Thomas Gibbons’ play about the relationship between a neuroscientist and her artificial intelligence creation. Also SUN 6. Cost: $10
SAT 5
Irish Comedy Tour
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Derek Richards, Mike McCarthy, Damon Leibert and Derrick Keane will create the atmosphere of an Irish pub with their sets. Cost: $24, $29, $35
TALKS AND TOURS
TUES 1
The Rules for Grief and Loss: There Aren’t Any
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS
7 p.m. Via Zoom
914-962-6402 or 800-532-4290
supportconnection.org
This webinar, hosted by Support Connection, is open to any adult who has lost a loved one to breast, ovarian or gynecological cancer.
THURS 3
The Life of Madame C.J. Walker
BEACON
Noon. Via Zoom
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
Rick Feingold will discuss the first Black female millionaire in the U.S., who founded a line of beauty products for Black women. Sponsored by the Howland Public Library for Women’s History Month.
SUN 6
The Audubon Sanctuaries of the Hudson Valley
GARRISON
4 p.m. Via Crowdcast | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Scott Silver, the director of the Constitution Marsh Audubon Center and Sanctuary, will discuss bird conservation sites with land steward Dave Decker in this event organized by the Desmond-Fish library.
VISUAL ART
SAT 5
Works on Paper
COLD SPRING
Noon – 5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
Drawings by John Allen, Pat Hickman, Grace Kennedy, Nancy Steinson, Lucille Tortora, Ada Pillar Cruz, Bill Kooistra, Jenne Currie, Grey Zien, Barbara Smith Gioia, Ursula Schneider and Tim D’Acquisto will be on view through March 22.
SAT 5
The Narrative of Things
NEWBURGH
5 – 7 p.m. Holland Tunnel
46 Chambers St.
hollandtunnelgallery.com
Shari Diamond, Norm Magnusson, Kathleen Vance and Tamara Rafkin will exhibit work on the relationship of narrative and objects. Through April 10.
MUSIC
SAT 26
Concert of Concertos
NEWBURGH
4 p.m. Mount Saint Mary College
330 Powell Ave. | 845-913-7157
newburghsymphony.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program at Aquinas Hall of Dvorak and Prokofiev with soloists Alan Murray and Mo Xu. Cost: $25 (students free)
SAT 26
Buskin & Batteau
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The witty duo will perform songs from their decades-long career. Jesse Terry will open with songs from his latest release, When We Wander. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 27
Blues Chaser
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Big Thurrsty, Tom “The Suit” Forst, Tony Delisio and Joey Primo will play songs from their three albums. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
MON 28
Jazz Night
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Joe McPhee, Steve Swell and Chris Corsano are scheduled to perform.
FRI 4
Chris O’Leary Band
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The blues band will perform music from its latest release, 7 Minutes Late, which was nominated for Best Contemporary Album at the 2019 Blues Blast Awards. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 4
Enter the Haggis
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Canadian band combines rock rhythms with fiddles and bagpipes to create singalong melodies. Cost: $25 to $37.50
SAT 5
Loudon Wainwright III
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier
379 Main St. | townecrier.com
The author, actor, composer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform hits from his decades-long career. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $40 ($45 door)
SAT 5
Amazing Sensationals
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
The band encourages dancing and will be joined by The Freejays.
SUN 6
Beppe Gambetta
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Italian-born performer will bring together his American and European influences with a unique approach to times, periods and places. Proof of vaccination required. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 28
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
TUES 1
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Haldane Cafeteria
15 Craigside Drive | 845-265-9254
haldaneschool.org
TUES 1
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 2
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
WED 2
Board of Trustees
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 3
Public Hearing
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | philipstown.com
The board will hear feedback on updating the State Energy Conservation Construction Code.
SAT 5
Voter Registration
NELSONVILLE
Noon – 5 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. | nelsonvilleny.gov
Open to those not already registered in Putnam County. Use the Pearl Street entrance.