Emergency Order Extended

An emergency order issued in January by Gov. Kathy Hochul that allows elected officials to hold remote meetings because of the risks of COVID-19 has been extended until April 15.
The order authorizes any public body in the state to hold meetings “by conference call or similar service,” provided that members of the public could view and listen and that the meetings were recorded and transcribed.
Join today!
The Current is a nonprofit enterprise.
It has always been provided free to the community.
Members contribute 70% of our revenue.
Memberships start at $24 and come with benefits! Please join us, or renew.