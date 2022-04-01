Start Reading Now

April book club selections
Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)
MON 4, 4 P.M.
Percy Jackson and the Olympians, by Rick Riordan
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Fiction Book Club
THURS 7, 7 P.M.
The Beginning of Spring, by Penelope Fitzgerald
Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)
Register at splitrockbks.com.
Helen Savoit Book Club
TUES 12, 1:30 P.M.
Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Meeting at Memorial Park
Email [email protected]
Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)
MON 25, 3:15 P.M.
Wings of Fire, by Tui Sutherland
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.
Butterfield Book Club
MON 25, 7 P.M.
Poet Warrior: A Memoir, by Joy Harjo
Butterfield Library, Cold Spring
Email [email protected]
Middle School Book Club
WED 27, 3:30 P.M.
Bloom, by Kenneth Oppel
Howland Public Library, Beacon
Meeting at Memorial Park
Email [email protected]
Beacon Book Club
THURS 28, 7:30 P.M.
Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell
Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.