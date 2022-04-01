Start Reading Now

April book club selections

Percy Jackson Book Club (Grades 5+)

MON 4, 4 P.M.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians, by Rick Riordan

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Fiction Book Club

THURS 7, 7 P.M.

The Beginning of Spring, by Penelope Fitzgerald

Split Rock Books, Cold Spring (via Zoom)

Register at splitrockbks.com.

Helen Savoit Book Club

TUES 12, 1:30 P.M.

Klara and the Sun, by Kazuo Ishiguro

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Meeting at Memorial Park

Email [email protected]

Elementary Book Club (Grades 2-4)

MON 25, 3:15 P.M.

Wings of Fire, by Tui Sutherland

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Register at butterfieldlibrary.org/calendar.

Butterfield Book Club

MON 25, 7 P.M.

Poet Warrior: A Memoir, by Joy Harjo

Butterfield Library, Cold Spring

Email [email protected]

Middle School Book Club

WED 27, 3:30 P.M.

Bloom, by Kenneth Oppel

Howland Public Library, Beacon

Meeting at Memorial Park

Email [email protected]

Beacon Book Club

THURS 28, 7:30 P.M.

Hamnet, by Maggie O’Farrell

Register at meetup.com/Beacon-BookClub.