Around Town (Photos)

PEDALING FOR CHANGE — Bicyclists organized by Beacon resident Veekas Ashoka of Climate Can’t Wait rode the ferry to Newburgh on Monday (April 18), gathered for a rally to protest the failure of state legislators to pass 12 climate bills as part of the annual budget and rode home across the bridge. The event was part of a trek this week from New York City to Albany that ends with a rally today at the Capitol. Shown here are Tara Vamos of Cold Spring, Andrew Wells of Brooklyn and Will Lulofs of Beacon. (Photo by Valerie Shively)

RETURN TO FORM — The Highlands Choral Society, which meets at the Methodist Church in Cold Spring, on April 15 held its first Good Friday concert in two years. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

TICK TOCK — Once a week, Kasey Calnan, the collections manager at the Boscobel House and Gardens in Garrison, hand-tunes a clock that dates from between 1789 and 1796. (She also adjusts the date at the end of months with fewer than 31 days.) The clock was constructed by Effingham Embree of New York City of mahogany, tulip poplar, brass, iron and a few unidentified wood inlays. (Photo provided)

HIGHLAND LIGHTS – The Garrison and the Processional Arts Workshop hosted the first Highlands Lights procession on Sunday (April 17). More than 120 people attended workshops to create and paint lights and lanterns for the celebration of art and nature, and about 250 people attended. The evening culminated with food, drink and a campfire. (Photo by Ashley Garrett)