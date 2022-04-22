Beacon Main Street Closure

One lane closed and no parking April 25 to 29

Parking will be suspended from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. and one lane closed in Beacon daily from Monday (April 25) to Friday (April 29) for asphalt milling. Parking will be available April 30 and May 1.

Paving is scheduled to begin on May 2 for three days, during which sections of the street will be closed, according to the city.