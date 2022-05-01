Digital Navigators at Howland

Library provides free tech assistance

The Howland Public Library in Beacon has joined Digital Navigators of the Hudson Valley, a program that provides free technology assistance.

Among other tasks, librarians have been trained to assist patrons with locating low-cost internet and phone service; learning to use devices; finding housing and food resources; telehealth visits; creating a resume and completing online job applications; connecting video calls; and applying for government services and benefits.

To connect with a navigator, call 845-831-1134, ext. 102. The Butterfield Library in Cold Spring also provides the service; call 845-265-3040.