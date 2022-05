Will open this weekend before final striping

Beacon completed the final section of paving on Thursday (May 5), between the DMV building and Route 9D, and began marking out crosswalks, parking spaces and lanes.

Main is expected to reopen to parking and traffic this afternoon (May 6) before closing again overnight on Monday and Tuesday to complete the striping. The city said the dummy light, which was damaged April 26 by a paving truck, will be repaired and “probably even spruced up some.”