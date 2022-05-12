Beacon to Flush Water Mains

Work will take place over four weeks

The Beacon Water Department plans to flush mains throughout the city on weekdays through the week of May 30.

Residents may experience periods of discolored water and should refrain from doing laundry until the water runs clear, the city said. If water is discolored, run cold water taps until it is clear. Call the Water Department at 845-831-3136 with questions.

Week of May 9

Alice Street, Anderson Street, Annan Street, Birch Lane, DePuyster Avenue, East Main, Exeter Circle, Helen Court, Green Street, Jackson Street, Linden Drive, Louisa Street, Mountain Lane, Overlook Avenue, Petticoat Lane, Phillips Street, Roundtree Court, Robin Lane, Spring Valley Street, Spruce Street, Summit Street, Vail Avenue, Westley Avenue, William Street, Wilson Street

Week of May 16

Barrett Place, Deerfield Place, Delevan Avenue, Dutchess Terrace, Fishkill Avenue, Kent Street, Lincoln Avenue, Mackin Avenue, Memorial Park, Route 9D near VanNess, Townsend Street, Verplanck Avenue

Week of May 23

Beskin Place, Coffey Avenue, Ellen Drive, Grandview Avenue, High Goal Lane, John Street, Miller Street, Newlin Mills Road, Paye Street, Rombout Avenue, Simmons Lane, Slocum Road, Sycamore Drive, Van Dyke Avenue, Victor Road, Wodenethe Drive

Week of May 30

Bayview Avenue, Belleford Lane, Branch Street, Dennings Avenue, Fishkill Landing, Long Dock Road, Monell Place, Riverfront Park, Tompkins Avenue, West Main Street