Budd Viertel (1959-2022)

Budd Viertel, 62, much-loved husband of Frances Granata Viertel and a former Cold Spring police officer, died at his home in Hyde Park on June 22 after a long and valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Budd graduated from Yorktown High School in 1977, received his associates degree from Westchester Community College in 1979, and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army with the Military Police at West Point Military Academy from 1979 to 1982. He then served as a police officer with the Cold Spring Police Department and finished his police career with the Town of Kent Police Department.

Budd’s hobbies included NASCAR racing and RC Car Racing. He also enjoyed building model cars, which he entered in competitions, and was written up several times in car model magazines. He delighted in camping at the Rip Van Winkle Campground with his wife and friends, cuddling with his cat Smudge and decorating for the holidays, which culminated with a giant reindeer display on his front lawn at Christmas.

Along with his wife, Budd is survived by his father, Julien Elfenbein; his three sons, Travis, Thomas and David; and his five grandchildren, Eleanor, Fiona, Catherine, Rory and Hudson. He is also survived by his sister, Reed Elfenbein; brother-in-law, David Stier; and his three sisters-in-law, Irene Slattery, Lorraine Guarnera and Theresa Alletto.

Budd was a good man and will be missed by many.

Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on July 7 at Sweet’s Funeral Home in Hyde Park. A memorial service will take place at 12:30 p.m. during the calling hours.

Budd’s family respectfully requests memorial donations to Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 80 Washington St., Poughkeepsie, NY 12601(hvhospice.org).