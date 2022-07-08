Ballots Set For Aug. Primaries

Maloney faces challenge

The New York State Board of Elections certified the list of congressional and state Senate candidates for primary elections on Aug. 23, when U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney will face off against fellow Democrat Alessandra Biaggi.

Maloney, who lives in Philipstown, is seeking his sixth term in the House and first in the newly reconstituted 17th Congressional District, which now includes Philipstown following redistricting based on 2020 census data.

Biaggi, whose state Senate district covers parts of Bronx and Westchester counties, is among the Democrats angered that Maloney chose not to run in the 18th Congressional District, which he has represented since first being elected in 2012.

The winner of the Democratic primary will face one of five Republicans who will be on the ballot in August, including state Assembly Member Mike Lawler, who represents parts of Rockland County.

Pat Ryan, the Ulster county executive, will run against Moses Mugulusi in a Democratic primary for the 18th Congressional District seat, which covers Beacon. State Assembly Member Colin Schmitt is uncontested but will appear on the ballot as the Republican candidate for the seat.

Julie Shiroishi, former chief of staff for Assembly Member Jonathan Jacobson and chair of the Dutchess County Democratic Committee, will also be unopposed as she seeks to win a seat for the state Senate’s 39th District, which includes Beacon. Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison is running as a Republican for the seat.