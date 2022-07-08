Beacon Obituaries

Jeanne Cole (1926-2022)

Jeanne Cole, 96, died on July 2.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 64 years, Richard J. Cole; parents, Rose and Anthony Romanelli; brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph and Johanna Romanelli, Anthony and Florence Romanelli and Albert Romanelli; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Mary and James Gunn, Antoinette and Alfred Miller and Rose and Charles Polhemus.

She is survived by her beloved daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia Cole Munger and Robert Munger; grandsons (light of her life), Cole and Ryan Munger; and sister-in-law, Rosemary Romanelli.

She graduated from Beacon High School, worked at Castle Point VA Medical Center in Wappingers Falls, and retired from IBM in Poughkeepsie after many years as an executive assistant. She was a member of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre (Lady Jeanne), where she earned the rank of Commander with Star.

She made a memorable pilgrimage to the Holy Land and Rome, as well as several to Medjugorje, and was active in many charitable and philanthropic organizations. Thank you to several caregivers over the years, including Jill, Bea, Kay and Janie.

A Funeral Mass was offered on July 8 at 10 a.m. at St Joseph’s Church in Endicott. Burial took place in Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis TN 38105 (stjude.org/donate)

Dorothy Estabrooke (1941-2022)

Dorothy H. Estabrooke, 81, a lifelong local, died peacefully at home on July 2.

She was born in Beacon on Jan. 17, 1941, to the late Willis and Beatrice (Owen) Jones. Dorothy graduated from Beacon High School. She went on to work as a legal secretary for 30 years for many local lawyers, including John Ianelli, Gerald Vergilis, and Charles Pincus.

She loved spending time on the family’s farm; it’s been in the family for generations. She enjoyed gardening, animals and just being outside. Dorothy loved to create, especially scrapbooking and crafts.

Survivors include her longtime partner, William Kimmel; her daughter, Sue Estabrooke and her wife Julie; her grandchildren, Brittany Schaniel and her husband Shawn Robbins, and Taylor Guarino; her great-granddaughter, Lily Robbins; and her beloved dog, Charlie.

Dorothy was a devout Christian, loved life, adored her pets and was grateful for every new day. She lived by the quote, “Life is short. Eat cake.”

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Hyde Park, NY 12538 (dcspca.org).

Sandra Kownack (1959-2022)

Sandra Virginia Kownack-Leslie, 63, loving daughter, sister, mom, grandmom, great-grandmom and friend, died on June 29.

She was born Sandra Virginia Leslie on May 29, 1959, at Butterfield Memorial Hospital in Cold Spring to Richard and Elizabeth (Heady) Leslie of Wappingers Falls.

Sandra loved to travel and sightsee. She was an animal lover who owned several cats. Her favorite animals were giraffes; her collection of giraffes was top of the line. Sandra also had a passion for airplanes.

Sandra was preceded in death by her father, Richard; mother, Elizabeth; and her brother, James Leslie.

Sandra is survived by her daughter, Chantel Faison and her husband James of Wallkill; her son, Nazarr Williamson and his wife Loretta of Poughkeepsie; her daughter, Natasha Williamson of Poughkeepsie; her sister, Nancy Young of Beacon; and her brother, Raymond Leslie and his wife Dawn of Hughsonville.

She is also survived by five grandchildren, all whom she adored, Jalonza, James Jr., Najiyah, Hafiz and Nazarr Jr; two great-grandchildren, Laila and Christopher; and her companion, Ralph Wright.

Her family will gather at a later date for a celebration of life.

Doris Pappas (1943-2022)

Doris E. Pappas, 78, a longtime Beacon resident, died on July 5 at Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at River Valley in Poughkeepsie.

She was born in Ogdensburg on Aug. 28, 1943, daughter of the late Stanley and Dora (Burgess) Santay. Doris was a former member of the Dutchess Junction Fire House Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed antiquing and gardening, but mostly the company of her family.

Doris is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kelly and Paul Montalvo; her granddaughter, LauraLee Montalvo; and her great-grandson, Taylen Luca Toliver.

Doris was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Pappas; and her sister and brother, Sylvia Leimer and Robert “Bobby” Santay.

Her family will gather for a private interment at the Fairview Cemetery in Beacon.