Applications Being Taken for Head Start

Federally funded program for preschoolers

Astor Services for Children & Families is accepting applications for the federally funded Head Start programs at its Beacon location.

There are two free programs: one for pregnant mothers and children up to age 3, and another for preschoolers ages 3 to 5. Eligibility is based on income and includes weekday breakfast and lunch, vision and hearing screenings and parent workshops. For information, call 845-838-9904 or see astorservices.org.