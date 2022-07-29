The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
COMMUNITY
SAT 30
Great Newburgh-to-Beacon Swim
NEWBURGH
9:45 a.m. Unico Park | riverpool.org
Although registration is closed for swimmers at this 18th annual event to benefit the River Pool, spectators can cheer as participants finish at the Beacon Institute dock.
SUN 31
Farmhouse Fest
BREWSTER
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm
100 Route 312 | jarworthy.com
The newest retail shop at the farm, Jar Worthy, will host a day-long festival with music, artisan vendors, food and candle-making demonstrations.
MON 1
History Hunt
COLD SPRING
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The Putnam History Museum will host its second annual photo scavenger hunt of notable sites in the county. Follow clues and take a photo at 10 or more locations. Submissions received by Aug. 31 will be entered into a drawing for a prize. Register online.
FRI 5
Howland 150: Anniversary Celebration
BEACON
5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
beaconlibrary.org/howland150
Join a community celebration at the original site of the Howland Circulating Library, which opened on this date 150 years ago.
SAT 6
Pow Wow
BEAR MOUNTAIN
11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Anthony Wayne Recreation Area
Palisades Interstate Parkway
facebook.com/redhawkcouncil
The Bear Mountain Pow Wow will feature more than 500 Native American artists, educators, singers, dancers and performing groups from the Lakota, Navajo, Mohawk, Seneca, Cherokee, Aztec, Mayan, Samoan, Hawaiian and other tribes. Also SUN 7. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, children 6 to 12; 5 and younger free)
SAT 6
Putnam County Wine & Food Fest
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mayor’s Park
61 Fair St. | putnamcountywinefest.com
New York cideries, distilleries, wineries and brewers will feature their beverages; there will also be food trucks, artisan vendors and live music. Also SUN 7. Cost: $30 ($40 door, $12 designated drivers, 12 and younger free)
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 30
Pirates: Lost at Sea
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Talewise will perform a story with science and music.
WED 3
Community Garden Visit
WAPPINGERS FALLS
4 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org
After reading Seed Folks, students in grades 6 to 12 will visit local gardeners. Register online.
THURS 4
Make Your Own: Candy Sushi!
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 6 to 12 will make “sushi” from candy. Registration required.
FRI 5
Howland 150: Celebration Storytime
BEACON
3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1144
beaconlibrary.org/howland150
Librarians will share stories focused on the founding of the Howland with children in pre-K through second grade, although all are welcome.
VISUAL ART
SAT 30
Shapeshift
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Fridman Gallery
475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com
This group show will feature works by Jill Baroff, Natalie Beall, Ellen Driscoll, Gordon Hall, Susan Meyer and Christina Tenaglia that explore the lines between abstraction and representation. Through Sept. 4.
FRI 5
Jenne Currie
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery
123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com
The artist’s paintings, sculpture and mixed media work will be on view through Aug. 28.
FRI 5
Howland 150: People Make It Happen
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
beaconlibrary.org/howland150
Works by Donna Mikkelsen and Jean-Marc Superville Sovak include historical photos that tell the story of the library and the history of its original building, which is now the cultural center.
SAT 6
Robert Irwin
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
The artist’s 1972 installation, Full Room Skylight-Scrim V, will go on long-term display. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 disabled visitors and students, $5 ages 5 to 11, free ages 5 and younger)
SAT 6
Howland 150: History Exhibit (Opening)
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society
61 Leonard St.
beaconlibrary.org/howland150
Explore material from the society’s archives about the Howland library and building.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 30
Heroes, Monsters & Madmen
BEACON
3 & 4 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Craig Schulman will perform songs on Bannerman Island from his many Broadway roles during a benefit dinner prepared by the Chefs’ Consortium. The event was rescheduled from an earlier date. Cost: $165
SAT 30
Cinderella
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Young actors directed by Lisa Sabin will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Also SUN 31. Cost: $12
SAT 30
Romeo and Juliet
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also MON 1, WED 3, FRI 5, SUN 7. Cost: $10 to $95
SUN 31
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also THURS 4, SAT 6. Cost: $10 to $95
FRI 5
The Big Lebowski
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
Visit Bannerman Island to watch the 1998 film by the Coen brothers starring Jeff Bridges in a case of mistaken identity, kidnapping and bowling. Cost $40
FRI 5
Lit Lit
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom
Jill Dearman will be the featured reader at this virtual literary salon. Email [email protected] to register.
SAT 6
Rio Bravo
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1959 film starring John Wayne, Angie Dickinson and Dean Martin about making a stand to keep a murderer in jail when his brother threatens to bust him out. Free
SAT 6
Flight of the Butterflies
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
To kick off their Butterflies and Blooms Festival celebrating pollinators, Stony Kill will screen this family movie about a scientist’s four-decade quest to find the monarch butterfly’s nesting grounds.
TALKS AND TOURS
SAT 30
With Different Eyes
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Richard Kroehling, an artist, and Paul Smart, a journalist, will discuss their book, subtitled “A COVID Waltz in Words and Images,” which came out of a year-long project.
TUES 2
Creating Pollinator-Friendly Landscapes
WAPPINGERS FALLS
7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Meg Crawford, horticulturist and co-founder of the Northern Dutchess Beekeepers Club, will lead a presentation about how to support bees, butterflies and other pollinators with landscaping choices. Register online.
TUES 2
Gotham’s Jazz Age Architecture
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom
845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org
Anthony Robins, author of the book about New York’s Art Deco buildings from the 1920s and 1930s, will discuss the movement and its history as part of the Butterfield Library Writers Reading series. Register online.
THURS 4
Leading an Equitable Energy Transition
GARRISON
2:30 p.m. Via Zoom
garrisoninstitute.org
Michelle Moore, the CEO of Groundswell, and Jonathan F.P. Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, will discuss what is necessary to move to clean energy in an inclusive and regenerative way as part of the institute’s Pathways to Planetary Health series.
SUN 7
Butterfly ID & Pollinator Plant Walk
WAPPINGERS FALLS
11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Adrienne Papazian will lead a tour of the garden and discuss the relationship between plants and their pollinators. Cost: $5
MUSIC
SAT 30
Stone Temple Pilots
PEEKSKILL
4:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The concert, which also features the School of Rock, Kings X and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will benefit the David Z Foundation, a nonprofit that provides music education to children from low-income families. Cost: $79 to $149
SAT 30
Head Games
BREWSTER
6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table
100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840
tillystablerestaurant.com
This Foreigner cover band will perform the band’s hits. Parking is $10. Cost: $30
SAT 30
Noche Caliente
WEST POINT
7:30 p.m. Trophy Point
westpointband.com
The Benny Havens Band will perform Latin hits with Willy Torres, Alex Apollo Ayala and Carlos Padro. Free
SAT 30
Michael Bisio
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
9 Vassar St. | bisio.bpt.me
Bisio will perform work from his latest recording, Inimitable, to kick off a music series organized by Eluysium Furnace Works. Cost: $15
SAT 30
Welldiggers
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The four-piece band will perform its original music.
SAT 30
The Chris O’Leary Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The former lead singer of Levon Helm’s band, the Barnburners, will perform blues from his latest release, 7 Minutes Late. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 31
The Long Farewells
BEACON
8 p.m. Dogwood
47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com
The Chicago-based band will perform its Americana-style original music.
MON 1
Patrick Strokes Group
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The band will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15
FRI 5
Kaia Kater
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The banjo player and singer and songwriter will perform her music, which has been described as “where bluegrass meets Nina Simone.” Cost: $25
FRI 5
Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Grateful Dead tribute band will mark Jerry Garcia’s birthday. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 6
Ray Blue Jazz Quartet
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org
The tenor saxophonist will perform with his quartet. Cost: $20
SAT 6
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
Christine Smith (flute), Matthew Goeke (cello) and Christine Johannsen (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Kuhlau, C.M. Von Weber, Hummel and Gaubert. Watch in-person or via a livestream online.
SAT 6
Felice Brothers
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The folk rock band will perform with Skullcrusher and the Dan Zlotnick Band.
Cost: $23
SAT 6
The Weeklings
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will perform hits by the Beatles, Herman’s Hermits and others. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SAT 6
Emily Beck Band
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
The singer-songwriter will perform music from her recently released self-titled album.
CIVIC
MON 1
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
MON 1
Candidate Forum
TARRYTOWN
7 p.m. Via Zoom
my.lwv.org/new-york/westchester
The League of Women Voters of Westchester will host a forum with Alessandra Biaggi and Sean Patrick Maloney, Democratic candidates for Congressional District 17, which includes Philipstown, in anticipation of the Aug. 23 primary. Register online.
TUES 2
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
WED 3
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
THURS 4
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.
845-265-5200 | philipstown.com