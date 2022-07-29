The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.

COMMUNITY

SAT 30

Great Newburgh-to-Beacon Swim

NEWBURGH

9:45 a.m. Unico Park | riverpool.org

Although registration is closed for swimmers at this 18th annual event to benefit the River Pool, spectators can cheer as participants finish at the Beacon Institute dock.

SUN 31

Farmhouse Fest

BREWSTER

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tilly Foster Farm

100 Route 312 | jarworthy.com

The newest retail shop at the farm, Jar Worthy, will host a day-long festival with music, artisan vendors, food and candle-making demonstrations.

MON 1

History Hunt

COLD SPRING

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The Putnam History Museum will host its second annual photo scavenger hunt of notable sites in the county. Follow clues and take a photo at 10 or more locations. Submissions received by Aug. 31 will be entered into a drawing for a prize. Register online.

FRI 5

Howland 150: Anniversary Celebration

BEACON

5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

beaconlibrary.org/howland150

Join a community celebration at the original site of the Howland Circulating Library, which opened on this date 150 years ago.

SAT 6

Pow Wow

BEAR MOUNTAIN

11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Anthony Wayne Recreation Area

Palisades Interstate Parkway

facebook.com/redhawkcouncil

The Bear Mountain Pow Wow will feature more than 500 Native American artists, educators, singers, dancers and performing groups from the Lakota, Navajo, Mohawk, Seneca, Cherokee, Aztec, Mayan, Samoan, Hawaiian and other tribes. Also SUN 7. Cost: $15 ($10 seniors, children 6 to 12; 5 and younger free)

SAT 6

Putnam County Wine & Food Fest

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Mayor’s Park

61 Fair St. | putnamcountywinefest.com

New York cideries, distilleries, wineries and brewers will feature their beverages; there will also be food trucks, artisan vendors and live music. Also SUN 7. Cost: $30 ($40 door, $12 designated drivers, 12 and younger free)

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 30

Pirates: Lost at Sea

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Talewise will perform a story with science and music.

WED 3

Community Garden Visit

WAPPINGERS FALLS

4 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

845-831-1134 | beaconlibrary.org

After reading Seed Folks, students in grades 6 to 12 will visit local gardeners. Register online.

THURS 4

Make Your Own: Candy Sushi!

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 6 to 12 will make “sushi” from candy. Registration required.

FRI 5

Howland 150: Celebration Storytime

BEACON

3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1144

beaconlibrary.org/howland150

Librarians will share stories focused on the founding of the Howland with children in pre-K through second grade, although all are welcome.

VISUAL ART

SAT 30

Shapeshift

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Fridman Gallery

475 Main St. | fridmangallery.com

This group show will feature works by Jill Baroff, Natalie Beall, Ellen Driscoll, Gordon Hall, Susan Meyer and Christina Tenaglia that explore the lines between abstraction and representation. Through Sept. 4.

FRI 5

Jenne Currie

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. Buster Levi Gallery

123 Main St. | busterlevigallery.com

The artist’s paintings, sculpture and mixed media work will be on view through Aug. 28.

FRI 5

Howland 150: People Make It Happen

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

beaconlibrary.org/howland150

Works by Donna Mikkelsen and Jean-Marc Superville Sovak include historical photos that tell the story of the library and the history of its original building, which is now the cultural center.

SAT 6

Robert Irwin

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

The artist’s 1972 installation, Full Room Skylight-Scrim V, will go on long-term display. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 disabled visitors and students, $5 ages 5 to 11, free ages 5 and younger)

SAT 6

Howland 150: History Exhibit (Opening)

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Beacon Historical Society

61 Leonard St.

beaconlibrary.org/howland150

Explore material from the society’s archives about the Howland library and building.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 30

Heroes, Monsters & Madmen

BEACON

3 & 4 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Craig Schulman will perform songs on Bannerman Island from his many Broadway roles during a benefit dinner prepared by the Chefs’ Consortium. The event was rescheduled from an earlier date. Cost: $165

SAT 30

Cinderella

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Young actors directed by Lisa Sabin will perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical. Also SUN 31. Cost: $12

SAT 30

Romeo and Juliet

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. Also MON 1, WED 3, FRI 5, SUN 7. Cost: $10 to $95

SUN 31

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. Also THURS 4, SAT 6. Cost: $10 to $95

FRI 5

The Big Lebowski

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

Visit Bannerman Island to watch the 1998 film by the Coen brothers starring Jeff Bridges in a case of mistaken identity, kidnapping and bowling. Cost $40

FRI 5

Lit Lit

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom

Jill Dearman will be the featured reader at this virtual literary salon. Email [email protected] to register.

SAT 6

Rio Bravo

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

The Cold Spring Film Society will screen the 1959 film starring John Wayne, Angie Dickinson and Dean Martin about making a stand to keep a murderer in jail when his brother threatens to bust him out. Free

SAT 6

Flight of the Butterflies

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8:30 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

To kick off their Butterflies and Blooms Festival celebrating pollinators, Stony Kill will screen this family movie about a scientist’s four-decade quest to find the monarch butterfly’s nesting grounds.

TALKS AND TOURS

SAT 30

With Different Eyes

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Richard Kroehling, an artist, and Paul Smart, a journalist, will discuss their book, subtitled “A COVID Waltz in Words and Images,” which came out of a year-long project.

TUES 2

Creating Pollinator-Friendly Landscapes

WAPPINGERS FALLS

7 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Meg Crawford, horticulturist and co-founder of the Northern Dutchess Beekeepers Club, will lead a presentation about how to support bees, butterflies and other pollinators with landscaping choices. Register online.

TUES 2

Gotham’s Jazz Age Architecture

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom

845-265-3040 | butterfieldlibrary.org

Anthony Robins, author of the book about New York’s Art Deco buildings from the 1920s and 1930s, will discuss the movement and its history as part of the Butterfield Library Writers Reading series. Register online.

THURS 4

Leading an Equitable Energy Transition

GARRISON

2:30 p.m. Via Zoom

garrisoninstitute.org

Michelle Moore, the CEO of Groundswell, and Jonathan F.P. Rose, co-founder of the Garrison Institute, will discuss what is necessary to move to clean energy in an inclusive and regenerative way as part of the institute’s Pathways to Planetary Health series.

SUN 7

Butterfly ID & Pollinator Plant Walk

WAPPINGERS FALLS

11 a.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Adrienne Papazian will lead a tour of the garden and discuss the relationship between plants and their pollinators. Cost: $5

MUSIC

SAT 30

Stone Temple Pilots

PEEKSKILL

4:30 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The concert, which also features the School of Rock, Kings X and Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, will benefit the David Z Foundation, a nonprofit that provides music education to children from low-income families. Cost: $79 to $149

SAT 30

Head Games

BREWSTER

6:30 p.m. Tilly’s Table

100 Route 312 | 845-808-1840

tillystablerestaurant.com

This Foreigner cover band will perform the band’s hits. Parking is $10. Cost: $30

SAT 30

Noche Caliente

WEST POINT

7:30 p.m. Trophy Point

westpointband.com

The Benny Havens Band will perform Latin hits with Willy Torres, Alex Apollo Ayala and Carlos Padro. Free

SAT 30

Michael Bisio

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

9 Vassar St. | bisio.bpt.me

Bisio will perform work from his latest recording, Inimitable, to kick off a music series organized by Eluysium Furnace Works. Cost: $15

SAT 30

Welldiggers

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The four-piece band will perform its original music.

SAT 30

The Chris O’Leary Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The former lead singer of Levon Helm’s band, the Barnburners, will perform blues from his latest release, 7 Minutes Late. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 31

The Long Farewells

BEACON

8 p.m. Dogwood

47 E. Main St. | dogwoodbeacon.com

The Chicago-based band will perform its Americana-style original music.

MON 1

Patrick Strokes Group

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The band will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $15

FRI 5

Kaia Kater

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The banjo player and singer and songwriter will perform her music, which has been described as “where bluegrass meets Nina Simone.” Cost: $25

FRI 5

Johnny Lit’s Jerry Duty

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Grateful Dead tribute band will mark Jerry Garcia’s birthday. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SAT 6

Ray Blue Jazz Quartet

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

845-528-7280 | tompkinscorners.org

The tenor saxophonist will perform with his quartet. Cost: $20

SAT 6

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

Christine Smith (flute), Matthew Goeke (cello) and Christine Johannsen (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Kuhlau, C.M. Von Weber, Hummel and Gaubert. Watch in-person or via a livestream online.

SAT 6

Felice Brothers

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The folk rock band will perform with Skullcrusher and the Dan Zlotnick Band.

Cost: $23

SAT 6

The Weeklings

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will perform hits by the Beatles, Herman’s Hermits and others. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SAT 6

Emily Beck Band

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

The singer-songwriter will perform music from her recently released self-titled album.

CIVIC

MON 1

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

MON 1

Candidate Forum

TARRYTOWN

7 p.m. Via Zoom

my.lwv.org/new-york/westchester

The League of Women Voters of Westchester will host a forum with Alessandra Biaggi and Sean Patrick Maloney, Democratic candidates for Congressional District 17, which includes Philipstown, in anticipation of the Aug. 23 primary. Register online.

TUES 2

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

WED 3

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

THURS 4

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall | 238 Main St.

845-265-5200 | philipstown.com