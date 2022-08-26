Beacon Proposal Sent Back to Workshop

Accessory dwelling law gets little support at hearing

The Beacon City Council said last week it will continue to review proposed amendments to simplify the process for creating accessory dwelling unit (ADU) apartments in single-family residential zones.

The council, which has discussed the proposal for a year, heard from four residents during an Aug. 15 public hearing who argued it would do little to provide affordable housing. Council Member Dan Aymar-Blair said he agreed, and that the city should add a pricing scale to ensure any new rental units are affordable.