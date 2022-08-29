Hannah Langer (1998-2022)

Hannah Lucille Langer, 23, of Cold Spring, died unexpectedly in her sleep on Aug. 27.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1998, and graduated in 2017 from Haldane High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society.

Hannah’s essence and charisma live on in all those who were blessed enough to cross her path, her family said. She cared deeply for her family, friends, community and animals, including her dogs: Jasmine, Rebel and Birdy, and her goats, Peanut and Big Mama. She was an activist and teacher. Through her ability to share compassion, honesty, integrity and freedom of expression, she was able to transform and uplift, her family said.

Hannah was reliable: She tackled every challenge life threw at her, and inspired others to do the same. Her siblings saw her as a guardian angel who made good times better and bad times bearable.

She is survived by her parents, Heather Smith and Eric Langer (Jennifer); her siblings, Emily, Katie, Benjamin, Lucas and Daniel; her grandmothers, Kathleen Smith and Alice Thackery; her aunts and uncles: Brendan Smith (Heather), Chris Smith and Dawn Langer; and her cousins, Justin Smith, Logan Smith and Zachery Langer.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (Sept. 1) at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sept. 2 at Cold Spring Cemetery; please meet at the cemetery, as there will not be a procession.

Information provided by Clinton Funeral Home, Cold Spring