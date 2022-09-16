The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 17

Tag Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Shop to support the library’s programs at its second annual sale.

SAT 17

Walk-a-Thon

GARRISON

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saint Basil Academy

79 Saint Basil Road | sbagoa.org

Enjoy a walk on the campus, a cookout, children’s games and a raffle. Cost: $25 donation

SUN 18

Garden Party

GARRISON

2 p.m. Boscobel

1601 Route 9D | 845-452-3077

communityfoundationshv.org

The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley is hosting its 26th annual benefit at the historic site. It will honor youth activist Tay Fisher of Kingston, environmentalists Anne and Fred Osborn of Garrison and Joan Sherman, who created the Poughkeepsie Head Start program in 1965. Cost: $250 to $500

SUN 18

Catoberfest

BEACON

4 – 8 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St.

catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com

This annual benefit for Mid Hudson Animal Aid will include craft beer and Groundlings pizza. There will also be a raffle and live music from Stephen Clair and The Costellos. Free

THURS 22

Traveling Wall

CARMEL

7 p.m. Memorial Park

20 Gipsy Trail Road

pcjvc.org/the-traveling-wall

This replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will be open 24 hours a day through SUN 25, with a continuous reading of names.

SAT 24

Slaterpalooza

GLENHAM

2:30 – 9:30 p.m. Slater Chemical Fire Co.

76 Old Glenham Road

The 11th annual event will feature seven bands, including No Worries, Raw Honey and Colleen Rose and the Thorns. There also will be food trucks, children’s games and raffles. Coolers are permitted. Cost: $15 (military free)

SAT 24

Lions Club BBQ

PHILIPSTOWN

3 – 7 p.m. Taconic Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

coldspringlions.org

The Cold Spring Lions Club will honor the late Ginny Pidala at this annual event with music by Hudson Lovell and Friends, a raw bar, barbecue chicken and ribs, wine and beer. Cost: $80

SAT 24

Nourish Our Neighbors Shindig

BEACON

7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | fareground.org

Enjoy food and drinks and a silent auction, followed by dancing, to support Fareground’s work to address food insecurity. Cost: $50

SUN 25

Spirit of Beacon Day

BEACON

Noon – 4 p.m. Main Street

The street festival opens at noon, followed by the parade at 1 p.m., which will head east from Bank Square to the Howland Cultural Center. Musicians and dancers will perform on a stage at Cross Street.

VISUAL ART

SAT 24

Open Studios

NEWBURGH

Noon – 6 p.m. Various

newburghopenstudios.org

More than 150 artists’ work will be on view during this self-guided tour, along with group shows at the Dutch Reformed Church, Glenlilly Grounds and Holden Arts. See the website or pick up a map at Newburgh Art Supply, 5 Grand St. Also SUN 25.





SAT 24

Jayoung Yoon

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

In her exhibition, Sowing Seeds of Emptiness, the South Korean artist uses lengths of hair to create two-dimensional sculptures and weavings. Through Nov. 6.

KIDS & FAMILY

SAT 17

Calligraphy and Origami

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association will host this workshop for students ages 8 to 12 and 13 to 18. Registration required.

TUES 20

Social Media Mental Health for Kids & Teens

GARRISON

6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Students will learn how to make connections and find healthy outlets while avoiding anxiety, misinformation and screen addiction.

WED 21

Seed Bombs & Launchers

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

During Family Science Night, make a seed bomb with native plant seeds to help fill the library meadow. Registration required.

WED 21

Decorate a Tote Bag

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Students in grades 1 to 5 can decorate a canvas bag and use it for library books. Registration required.

THURS 22

Mike Cavallaro

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse

92 Main St. | 845-265-2080

splitrockbks.com

As part of the Split Rock Kids Book Club, the author and illustrator of the Nico Bravo series will lead a discussion, answer questions and sign books. Register online.





STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 17

Bridge Music Dance Project

BEACON

6 & 9 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.

storyscreenbeacon.com

Composer Joseph Bertolozzi, choreographer Livia Vanaver and director Jesse Brown will screen a documentary about dances set to movements from Bridge Music.

Cost: $20

SAT 17

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. This will be the final performance of the season. Cost: $10 to $95

SUN 18

Sean Singer

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Singer, whose most recent collection is Today in the Taxi, will share his poems, followed by an open mic.

SUN 18

Romeo and Juliet

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. This will be the final performance of the season. Cost: $10 to $95

THURS 22

Baato

BEACON

7 p.m. Story Screen

445 Main St. | beaconfilmsociety.org

The Beacon Film Society will screen this documentary about a family in Nepal that illustrates the changing country through their annual trek to sell medicinal herbs in the Himalayas, where a road is being built. Co-directors Kate Stryker and Lucas Millard will answer questions. Cost: $12

SAT 24

Soon is Now

BEACON

2 p.m. Long Dock Park

23 Long Dock Road

hvclimatesolutionsweek.org

As part of Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week, performers, actors, musicians, dance and artists will encourage climate action.

TALKS & TOURS

SUN 18

Echoes from Wuhan

GARRISON

4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Gretchen Dykstra will discuss her new memoir, which details the two years she spent as a teacher in China.





TUES 20

20th Century Indigenous Artists

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org

John Murphy, the curator of prints and drawings at the Frances Lehman Loeb Center, will discuss work by contemporary Indigenous artists, including Jaune Quick-to-See Smith and Fritz Scholder, in this program hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.

WED 21

Richard Morris Hunt in Beacon

BEACON

7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-0514

beaconhistorical.org

Historian Steven Baltsas will consider Hunt’s design and influences when he planned the original Beacon library, a church and a music room for Gen. Joseph Howland’s home, Tioronda. The program is part of a series to mark the 150th anniversary of the Howland Library. Reserve a seat or watch via Zoom.





WED 21

Memoir Writing Workshop

BEACON

7 p.m. Via Zoom | donnaminkowitz.com

The author of Growing Up Golem will lead an eight-week course focusing on craft and voice. Cost: $325

FRI 23

History Hike: Denny Mine

PUTNAM VALLEY

1 p.m. Fahnestock State Park

398 Dennytown Road

putnamhistorymuseum.org

The Putnam History Museum will host this guided hike to explore the abandoned mine while discussing the impact of the discovery of iron in the area and its role in the Civil War. Cost: $10 ($8 members)

MUSIC

SAT 17

Doansburg Chamber Ensemble

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167

doansburgchamberensemble.org

The flute, cello and piano trio will perform a program that includes works by Kuhlau, von Weber, Hummel and Czerny. Watch in person or online. Cost: $15 ($12 seniors, students)

SAT 17

Summer Night Soundtracks

BEACON

7 p.m. The Yard

4 Hanna Lane | annalyseandryan.com

For this ongoing series, Daria Grace, Matt Dickey, Brad Hubbard, Neil Alexander, Jeremy Portwood and Tristen Napoli will perform music from the soundtrack of the comedy Bridesmaids. They will be joined by Carla Springer, Rhiannon Parsaca and Annalyse and Ryan. Cost: $30 ($50 VIP, free for 12 and younger)

SAT 17

Mamie Minch and Tamar Korn

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Minch, a blues guitarist and singer, will perform with Korn, who specializes in Americana, bluegrass and Yiddish traditional songs. Cost: $20

SAT 17

Soljoi77

BEACON

8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar

173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com

The indie R&B band will play music from its new release, Shores of Opulence.

SAT 17

Starman

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The David Bowie tribute band will cover music from every period of the singer’s career. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 18

Bardin Niskala Duo

COLD SPRING

4 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

An-Lin Bardin (cello) and Naomi Niskala (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Becenti, Dvorak, Foumai, Janácek, Mahler and Wu. Donations welcome. Free

MON 19

Devin Gray Trio

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.

facebook.com/quinnsbeacon

Gray (drums), Tim Berne (alto sax) and Michael Formanek (bass) will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $20





FRI 23

Nakshatra |Arun Romamurthy Trio

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

As part of the Global Music Initiative, violinists Trina Basu and Arun Ramamurthy (below)will perform music from their debut studio album, which melds chamber music, South Indian classical and jazz. They will be followed by Ramamurthy, Sameer Gupta and Damon Banks, who will perform South Indian classical with jazz improvisational. Free





FRI 23

Benise

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The “prince of Spanish guitar” will perform music from his PBS Strings of Hope special, in celebration of his show’s 20th year. Cost: $42 to $70





FRI 23

Soul Purpose

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The New Paltz band will perform New Orleans-style funk, soul and swing. The Classics will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

MON 19

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

The meeting will include a hearing on proposed changes to the law regulating accessory dwelling units.

MON 19

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.

845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov

TUES 20

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 21

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 21

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org