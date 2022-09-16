The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 17
Tag Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Shop to support the library’s programs at its second annual sale.
SAT 17
Walk-a-Thon
GARRISON
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saint Basil Academy
79 Saint Basil Road | sbagoa.org
Enjoy a walk on the campus, a cookout, children’s games and a raffle. Cost: $25 donation
SUN 18
Garden Party
GARRISON
2 p.m. Boscobel
1601 Route 9D | 845-452-3077
communityfoundationshv.org
The Community Foundations of the Hudson Valley is hosting its 26th annual benefit at the historic site. It will honor youth activist Tay Fisher of Kingston, environmentalists Anne and Fred Osborn of Garrison and Joan Sherman, who created the Poughkeepsie Head Start program in 1965. Cost: $250 to $500
SUN 18
Catoberfest
BEACON
4 – 8 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St.
catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com
This annual benefit for Mid Hudson Animal Aid will include craft beer and Groundlings pizza. There will also be a raffle and live music from Stephen Clair and The Costellos. Free
THURS 22
Traveling Wall
CARMEL
7 p.m. Memorial Park
20 Gipsy Trail Road
pcjvc.org/the-traveling-wall
This replica of the Vietnam War Memorial will be open 24 hours a day through SUN 25, with a continuous reading of names.
SAT 24
Slaterpalooza
GLENHAM
2:30 – 9:30 p.m. Slater Chemical Fire Co.
76 Old Glenham Road
The 11th annual event will feature seven bands, including No Worries, Raw Honey and Colleen Rose and the Thorns. There also will be food trucks, children’s games and raffles. Coolers are permitted. Cost: $15 (military free)
SAT 24
Lions Club BBQ
PHILIPSTOWN
3 – 7 p.m. Taconic Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
coldspringlions.org
The Cold Spring Lions Club will honor the late Ginny Pidala at this annual event with music by Hudson Lovell and Friends, a raw bar, barbecue chicken and ribs, wine and beer. Cost: $80
SAT 24
Nourish Our Neighbors Shindig
BEACON
7 – 10 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | fareground.org
Enjoy food and drinks and a silent auction, followed by dancing, to support Fareground’s work to address food insecurity. Cost: $50
SUN 25
Spirit of Beacon Day
BEACON
Noon – 4 p.m. Main Street
The street festival opens at noon, followed by the parade at 1 p.m., which will head east from Bank Square to the Howland Cultural Center. Musicians and dancers will perform on a stage at Cross Street.
VISUAL ART
SAT 24
Open Studios
NEWBURGH
Noon – 6 p.m. Various
newburghopenstudios.org
More than 150 artists’ work will be on view during this self-guided tour, along with group shows at the Dutch Reformed Church, Glenlilly Grounds and Holden Arts. See the website or pick up a map at Newburgh Art Supply, 5 Grand St. Also SUN 25.
SAT 24
Jayoung Yoon
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
In her exhibition, Sowing Seeds of Emptiness, the South Korean artist uses lengths of hair to create two-dimensional sculptures and weavings. Through Nov. 6.
KIDS & FAMILY
SAT 17
Calligraphy and Origami
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Mid-Hudson Japanese Community Association will host this workshop for students ages 8 to 12 and 13 to 18. Registration required.
TUES 20
Social Media Mental Health for Kids & Teens
GARRISON
6 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Students will learn how to make connections and find healthy outlets while avoiding anxiety, misinformation and screen addiction.
WED 21
Seed Bombs & Launchers
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
During Family Science Night, make a seed bomb with native plant seeds to help fill the library meadow. Registration required.
WED 21
Decorate a Tote Bag
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Students in grades 1 to 5 can decorate a canvas bag and use it for library books. Registration required.
THURS 22
Mike Cavallaro
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Cold Spring Coffeehouse
92 Main St. | 845-265-2080
splitrockbks.com
As part of the Split Rock Kids Book Club, the author and illustrator of the Nico Bravo series will lead a discussion, answer questions and sign books. Register online.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 17
Bridge Music Dance Project
BEACON
6 & 9 p.m. Story Screen | 445 Main St.
storyscreenbeacon.com
Composer Joseph Bertolozzi, choreographer Livia Vanaver and director Jesse Brown will screen a documentary about dances set to movements from Bridge Music.
Cost: $20
SAT 17
Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
After the electrical grid fails, a group of people come together to share memories and stories that have been lost on hard drives. This will be the final performance of the season. Cost: $10 to $95
SUN 18
Sean Singer
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Singer, whose most recent collection is Today in the Taxi, will share his poems, followed by an open mic.
SUN 18
Romeo and Juliet
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Kurt Rhoads and Nance Williamson star in this interpretation of the fated lovers’ story directed by Gaye Taylor Upchurch. This will be the final performance of the season. Cost: $10 to $95
THURS 22
Baato
BEACON
7 p.m. Story Screen
445 Main St. | beaconfilmsociety.org
The Beacon Film Society will screen this documentary about a family in Nepal that illustrates the changing country through their annual trek to sell medicinal herbs in the Himalayas, where a road is being built. Co-directors Kate Stryker and Lucas Millard will answer questions. Cost: $12
SAT 24
Soon is Now
BEACON
2 p.m. Long Dock Park
23 Long Dock Road
hvclimatesolutionsweek.org
As part of Hudson Valley Climate Solutions Week, performers, actors, musicians, dance and artists will encourage climate action.
TALKS & TOURS
SUN 18
Echoes from Wuhan
GARRISON
4 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Gretchen Dykstra will discuss her new memoir, which details the two years she spent as a teacher in China.
TUES 20
20th Century Indigenous Artists
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Via Zoom | butterfieldlibrary.org
John Murphy, the curator of prints and drawings at the Frances Lehman Loeb Center, will discuss work by contemporary Indigenous artists, including Jaune Quick-to-See Smith and Fritz Scholder, in this program hosted by the Butterfield Library. Register online.
WED 21
Richard Morris Hunt in Beacon
BEACON
7 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-0514
beaconhistorical.org
Historian Steven Baltsas will consider Hunt’s design and influences when he planned the original Beacon library, a church and a music room for Gen. Joseph Howland’s home, Tioronda. The program is part of a series to mark the 150th anniversary of the Howland Library. Reserve a seat or watch via Zoom.
WED 21
Memoir Writing Workshop
BEACON
7 p.m. Via Zoom | donnaminkowitz.com
The author of Growing Up Golem will lead an eight-week course focusing on craft and voice. Cost: $325
FRI 23
History Hike: Denny Mine
PUTNAM VALLEY
1 p.m. Fahnestock State Park
398 Dennytown Road
putnamhistorymuseum.org
The Putnam History Museum will host this guided hike to explore the abandoned mine while discussing the impact of the discovery of iron in the area and its role in the Civil War. Cost: $10 ($8 members)
MUSIC
SAT 17
Doansburg Chamber Ensemble
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | 845-228-4167
doansburgchamberensemble.org
The flute, cello and piano trio will perform a program that includes works by Kuhlau, von Weber, Hummel and Czerny. Watch in person or online. Cost: $15 ($12 seniors, students)
SAT 17
Summer Night Soundtracks
BEACON
7 p.m. The Yard
4 Hanna Lane | annalyseandryan.com
For this ongoing series, Daria Grace, Matt Dickey, Brad Hubbard, Neil Alexander, Jeremy Portwood and Tristen Napoli will perform music from the soundtrack of the comedy Bridesmaids. They will be joined by Carla Springer, Rhiannon Parsaca and Annalyse and Ryan. Cost: $30 ($50 VIP, free for 12 and younger)
SAT 17
Mamie Minch and Tamar Korn
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Minch, a blues guitarist and singer, will perform with Korn, who specializes in Americana, bluegrass and Yiddish traditional songs. Cost: $20
SAT 17
Soljoi77
BEACON
8 p.m. Reserva Wine Bar
173 Main St. | reservabeacon.com
The indie R&B band will play music from its new release, Shores of Opulence.
SAT 17
Starman
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The David Bowie tribute band will cover music from every period of the singer’s career. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 18
Bardin Niskala Duo
COLD SPRING
4 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
An-Lin Bardin (cello) and Naomi Niskala (piano) will perform a program that includes works by Becenti, Dvorak, Foumai, Janácek, Mahler and Wu. Donations welcome. Free
MON 19
Devin Gray Trio
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Quinn’s | 330 Main St.
facebook.com/quinnsbeacon
Gray (drums), Tim Berne (alto sax) and Michael Formanek (bass) will perform as part of Quinn’s weekly jazz series. Cost: $20
FRI 23
Nakshatra |Arun Romamurthy Trio
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
As part of the Global Music Initiative, violinists Trina Basu and Arun Ramamurthy (below)will perform music from their debut studio album, which melds chamber music, South Indian classical and jazz. They will be followed by Ramamurthy, Sameer Gupta and Damon Banks, who will perform South Indian classical with jazz improvisational. Free
FRI 23
Benise
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The “prince of Spanish guitar” will perform music from his PBS Strings of Hope special, in celebration of his show’s 20th year. Cost: $42 to $70
FRI 23
Soul Purpose
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The New Paltz band will perform New Orleans-style funk, soul and swing. The Classics will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
MON 19
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
The meeting will include a hearing on proposed changes to the law regulating accessory dwelling units.
MON 19
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7 p.m. Village Hall | 258 Main St.
845-265-2500 | nelsonvilleny.gov
TUES 20
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 21
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 21
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org