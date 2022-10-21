Drought Watch Continues

But most upstate counties return to normal conditions

The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Oct. 9 updated drought conditions across the state, returning 34 upstate counties from “watch” to “normal” but maintaining the caution light for Dutchess, Putnam, Orange, Rockland and Ulster counties.

A watch is the first of four levels of drought advisories, which progress to warning, emergency and disaster. There are no mandatory restrictions under a watch but residents are encouraged to conserve water.

New York City and Westchester are in normal status. According to New York City, its reservoirs are 8 percent below normal for this time of year.