Around Town (Photos)

BRIDGE MUSEUM — The New York State Bridge Authority and the nonprofit Historic Bridges of the Hudson Valley on Oct. 28 designated the Richy Vacek Bear Mountain Bridge Museum to honor the bridge’s longtime foreman, who died last year. Vacek worked at the bridge for more than 30 years and began the museum collection as a passion project. It is open by appointment for groups through hbhv.org. Shown are Kathy Burke, director of HBHV; Lauren Melendez, deputy executive director of the NYSBA; and Richy’s widow, Dawn Vacek. (Photo provided)

SENIOR DANCING — On Tuesday mornings over six weeks through Oct. 25, Chelsea Acree from Compass Arts led dance classes at the Forrestal Friendship House in Beacon for older adults. She was accompanied by Andrew Reinhardt on piano and percussion. The house is operated by the Dutchess County Office for the Aging. Compass Arts hopes to continue the collaboration. (Photo by Flynn Larsen)

NEW LEARNING CENTER — The Garrison School held a ribbon-cutting on Oct. 26 for its newly renovated library, now known as the Learning Commons. The renovations were part of $9.9 million in capital improvements approved by voters in September 2019. Shown are Lauren Biniaris, president of the Garrison Children’s Education Fund; school board President Sarah Tormey; and Harper Dion, president of the PTA. (Photo provided)