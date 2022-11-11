New York United Wins Fall Title

UFC Beacon concludes second season

The United Football Club of Beacon held its fall championship on Tuesday (Nov. 8), the culmination of the fledgling adult soccer league’s second season. The regular season featured seven teams playing six-game schedules.

New York United (4-2) claimed the title over the undefeated Boca Juniors, 4-2. Marbled Meats Butchers overpowered the Commandos, 8-2, for third place and Dogwood Underdogs got past Mid-Hudson, 2-0, to win the Division II final.

“It was the game of the season,” Joe Linksman, a UFC Beacon founder, said of the title match. “Both teams put on a showcase.”

The match was closer than the score indicates. The teams were tied well into the second half before New York United scored twice in the final minutes.

Linksman said the league hopes to offer a number of indoor winter tournaments before heading outdoors for the spring, summer and fall.

UFC Beacon is partnering with Story Screen to host men’s FIFA World Cup watch parties for the U.S. matches versus Wales on Nov. 21, England on Nov. 25 (sold out) and Iran on Nov. 29. Proceeds will benefit UFC Beacon Youth Soccer. See unitedfcbeacon.com/registration.