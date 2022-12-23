The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (ca******@hi**************.org)
COMMUNITY
THURS 29
Beacon of the Heart Sangha
BEACON
6:30 p.m. Carriage House
15 South Ave.
This weekly gathering includes secular meditation inspired by early Buddhist practices. Donations welcome.
FRI 30
Farmers’ Market Pop-Up
BEACON
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
Parking lot on Churchill Street
beaconfarmersmarket.org
The market will be closed on Sunday (Jan. 1), so shop today in preparation.
SUN 1
First-Day Hike
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point
3011 Route 9D
facebook.com/littlestonypoint
Take a 1- or 3-mile naturalist-led hike and enjoy live music and refreshments. Hikes begin at 11:30 a.m.
SUN 1
First-Day Hike
WAPPINGERS FALLS
1 – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Meet at the Woodland trailhead for a 2-mile moderate hike that will include views of Mount Beacon.
SUN 1
First-Day Hike
POUGHKEEPSIE
1 – 3 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org
Enjoy the views from 1,200 feet over the river on the 1.3-mile pedestrian bridge.
STAGE & SCREEN
THURS 29
Remembering Pina
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon Music Factory
333 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-0472
beaconmusicfactory.com
In this documentary, Susan Osberg’s experimental dancers evoke movement and stories based on watching Pina Bausch’s choreography. Composer J. Brooks Marcus scored the film. Donations welcome. RSVP to su*********@ma*.com.
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 27
Winter Break Programs
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10 a.m. – Noon. Stony Kill Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org
Students ages 6 to 12 can participate in day programs: nature game time (TUES 27); holiday farmhands (THURS 29) and feathered friends (FRI 30). Registration required. Outdoor cooking and fire-building on WED 28 is full. Cost: $25 per day ($10 per sibling)
THURS 29
New Year’s Craft
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 11 years old are invited to make a disco ball. Registration required.
FRI 30
Teen New Years Eve (Eve) Party
BEACON
7 – 10 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane
dutchesspridecenter.org
Teens and young adults ages 13 to 20 can play games, sing karaoke, dance and enjoy snacks with a countdown to the New Year at 9 p.m. RSVP to dc***********@gm***.com.
MUSIC
FRI 30
The Englishtown Project
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Grateful Dead tribute band’s set list is derived from a 1977 concert that debuted new material from Terrapin Station. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 30
Open Mic
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
After 25 years, Thom Joyce will host his final open mic. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m. Donations welcome.
SAT 31
Almost Queen
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The four-piece band will deliver a tribute to Queen. The opening act is Steve Leonard. Cost: $37.50 to $89.50
SAT 31
TimePiece / Low Fiction/ Cold Heaven
BEACON
9 p.m. Quinn’s
330 Main St. | 845-202-7447
facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon
Between sets, DJ Felonious Monk will spin at this New Year’s Eve party.
SAT 31
Chris O’Leary Band
BEACON
9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will perform music from its latest release, 7 Minutes Late. The Dan Brother Band opens. Cost: $50 ($135 with dinner)
TALKS & TOURS
TUES 27
Aging With Grace
BEACON
12:30 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Carole Penner will lead a group discussion of issues related to aging.
CIVIC
WED 28
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov