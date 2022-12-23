The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan (ca******@hi**************.org)

COMMUNITY

THURS 29

Beacon of the Heart Sangha

BEACON

6:30 p.m. Carriage House

15 South Ave.

This weekly gathering includes secular meditation inspired by early Buddhist practices. Donations welcome.

FRI 30

Farmers’ Market Pop-Up

BEACON

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

Parking lot on Churchill Street

beaconfarmersmarket.org

The market will be closed on Sunday (Jan. 1), so shop today in preparation.

SUN 1

First-Day Hike

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Little Stony Point

3011 Route 9D

facebook.com/littlestonypoint

Take a 1- or 3-mile naturalist-led hike and enjoy live music and refreshments. Hikes begin at 11:30 a.m.

SUN 1

First-Day Hike

WAPPINGERS FALLS

1 – 3 p.m. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Meet at the Woodland trailhead for a 2-mile moderate hike that will include views of Mount Beacon.

SUN 1

First-Day Hike

POUGHKEEPSIE

1 – 3 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

61 Parker Ave. | walkway.org

Enjoy the views from 1,200 feet over the river on the 1.3-mile pedestrian bridge.

STAGE & SCREEN

THURS 29

Remembering Pina

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon Music Factory

333 Fishkill Ave. | 845-765-0472

beaconmusicfactory.com

In this documentary, Susan Osberg’s experimental dancers evoke movement and stories based on watching Pina Bausch’s choreography. Composer J. Brooks Marcus scored the film. Donations welcome. RSVP to su*********@ma*.com.





KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 27

Winter Break Programs

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10 a.m. – Noon. Stony Kill Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | stonykill.org

Students ages 6 to 12 can participate in day programs: nature game time (TUES 27); holiday farmhands (THURS 29) and feathered friends (FRI 30). Registration required. Outdoor cooking and fire-building on WED 28 is full. Cost: $25 per day ($10 per sibling)





THURS 29

New Year’s Craft

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 11 years old are invited to make a disco ball. Registration required.

FRI 30

Teen New Years Eve (Eve) Party

BEACON

7 – 10 p.m. The Yard | 4 Hanna Lane

dutchesspridecenter.org

Teens and young adults ages 13 to 20 can play games, sing karaoke, dance and enjoy snacks with a countdown to the New Year at 9 p.m. RSVP to dc***********@gm***.com.

MUSIC

FRI 30

The Englishtown Project

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Grateful Dead tribute band’s set list is derived from a 1977 concert that debuted new material from Terrapin Station. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 30

Open Mic

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

After 25 years, Thom Joyce will host his final open mic. Sign-ups at 7:30 p.m. Donations welcome.

SAT 31

Almost Queen

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The four-piece band will deliver a tribute to Queen. The opening act is Steve Leonard. Cost: $37.50 to $89.50

SAT 31

TimePiece / Low Fiction/ Cold Heaven

BEACON

9 p.m. Quinn’s

330 Main St. | 845-202-7447

facebook.com/QuinnsBeacon

Between sets, DJ Felonious Monk will spin at this New Year’s Eve party.

SAT 31

Chris O’Leary Band

BEACON

9:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will perform music from its latest release, 7 Minutes Late. The Dan Brother Band opens. Cost: $50 ($135 with dinner)

TALKS & TOURS

TUES 27

Aging With Grace

BEACON

12:30 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Carole Penner will lead a group discussion of issues related to aging.

CIVIC

WED 28

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov