Nominations Open for Poet

Dutchess to name laureate for 2023

Nominations are open for Dutchess County’s 2023 poet laureate.

The volunteer poet laureate will “shape the position in their own way,” according to the county, but “duties typically include public activities with schools, community groups and the press during the year and contact with writers and readers by mail, email and/or through a website.” The poet laureate will also share poetry at the State of the County address.

The poet will succeed Lucia Cherciu, who served in 2021 and 2022. The deadline is Jan. 20. See tinyurl.com/2023dcpoetlaureate.