Varsity Roundup

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Haldane’s offense had a hard time finding points on Wednesday (Dec. 28) in the first half of a Carmel tournament matinee against a solid Brewster squad, and the Blue Devils ended up falling to the Bears, 61-31. But the girls came back the next day to defeat Carmel, 50-38, in the consolation round.

“That was a tough matchup,” Coach Ed Crowe said of Brewster. “We had played them earlier in the season [a 56-27 loss], so we knew what they could do. We broke their press well, but we just couldn’t convert.”

Haldane trailed 27-10 at halftime, and 44-17 after three quarters.

Ninth-grader Kayla Ruggiero scored 11 points to lead Haldane, juniors Camilla McDaniel and Ruby Poses each had seven, senior Mairead O’Hara had four, and seniors Chloe Rowe and Amanda Johanson each had two.

“Kayla played very well,” Crowe said. “Mairead gave us a great effort, as well — she started to find something in the second half. Marisa Peters and Ruby have both been showing improvement and giving us great effort on the court. We try to play for 32 minutes with a lot of intensity and effort.”



Ruby Poses

Mairead O'Hara

Kayla Peters

The Blue Devils (2-4) are scheduled to host North Salem on Wednesday (Jan. 4) at 6:15 p.m. and visit Yorktown on Jan. 6.

Beacon (3-3) did not play this week but will travel to Port Jervis on Wednesday and host Minisink Valley at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Beacon picked up a 54-49 victory over Franklin Roosevelt on Tuesday (Dec. 27) in the first round of the eight-team Duane Davis Christmas Tournament at Lourdes High School in Poughkeepsie.

The Bulldogs got 14 points from Jack Philipbar and 11 from Dylan Howard.

Beacon went on to drop a 56-50 decision to Arlington on Wednesday despite Joe Battle’s 21 points and eight from Darien Gillins. The Bulldogs lost to Ketcham, 61-54, on Thursday (Dec. 29) in the game for third place.

The Bulldogs (4-3) will visit O’Neill High School on Tuesday (Jan. 3) and Minisink Valley on Thursday.

Haldane won at Chester, 67-56, on Thursday to improve to 4-3. The Blue Devils travel to North Salem on Wednesday (Jan. 4) before hosting Pearl River at 6:15 p.m. on Friday.

WINTER TRACK

Damani Deloatch topped 20 feet (20-2) for Beacon to win the long jump at the Pearl River Invitational at Rockland Community College in Suffern on Tuesday (Dec. 27), while Jonah Mensch was fourth in the 55-meter hurdles and sixth in the 300.

“Jonah has continued to improve each year, and he’s now our top hurdler,” said Coach Jim Henry. “He’ll be important in our relays as we head toward championship season.”

Beacon is scheduled to participate in a meet on Staten Island on Jan. 7.

Haldane also competed at the Pearl River meet, with Jake Thomas finishing second in the 55-meter dash for freshmen and sophomores in 7.32 seconds, and the boys’ 200-meter freshmen/sophomore relay team of Alex Noormae, Milo Pearsall, Merrick Williams and Jake Thomas taking third in 4:17.79.

“They’re the best relay team we’ve had in years,” said Coach Eric Richter. “And being ninth- and 10th-graders, they have real potential. In fact, this is one of the best winter track teams we’ve had in some time.”

Haldane will return to Rockland Community College on Wednesday (Jan. 4) for a 17-team meet.