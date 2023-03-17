Pasta All Around

American Legion Auxiliary hosts spaghetti dinner

Members of the American Legion Auxiliary in Cold Spring prepared a dinner on March 11 to raise funds for veteran services and community groups. The meals included spaghetti with tomato sauce, meatballs and/or sausage, salad, bread, Parmesan cheese, beverages and cake or brownies. The young waiter was Cooper Corless, who took orders and served practically every diner. At one point, the hall was so full that the auxiliary quickly set up another table. Several first responders, who were on call, ordered take-out.