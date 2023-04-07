2023 Summer Camp Guide

4th Wall Theater Camp

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

845-702-1190 | 4thwallproductions.org

Improv, musical theater and acting day camps will be held the weeks beginning July 10 to Aug. 7 for grades 1 to 8 and a high school acting camp the week of July 24. Cost: $295

All Sport Camp Fit

FISHKILL

845-896-5678 | allsporthealthandfitness.com

Ten weekly day camps will be held the weeks beginning June 26 to Aug. 28 for ages 4 to 12. Cost: $310 per week (members $280)

Army Sports

WEST POINT

845-938-7223 | armysportscamps.com

The U.S. Military Academy offers one-day and weekly athletic camps for children and teens ages 6 to 18, including for baseball, tennis, target shooting, football, ice hockey, basketball, lacrosse, rugby, soccer, wrestling, softball, track, cross-country, volleyball and gymnastics.

Arts on the Lake Music

KENT

845-228-2685 | artsonthelake.org

The nonprofit arts center will host weeklong camps for students in grades 6 to 9 devoted to band (July 10) and orchestra (July 17) and taught by Carmel school district teachers. Cost: $100 ($90 members)

Ballet Arts Studio

BEACON

845-831-1870 | balletartsstudio.com

The studio will offer weeklong workshops in ballet, modern, tap, hip hop, theater dance and contemporary beginning June 26. Cost: $200 to $400

Beacon Music Factory

BEACON

845-765-0472 | beaconmusicfactory.com

The school will offer a teen rock camp the weeks of July 10 and July 17 that ends with a live performance. Cost: $380

Be Creative as Possible

BEACON

845-905-2338 | becreativeaspossible.com

Seven weekly camps (storytelling, space, water, nature, fantasy worlds, dinosaurs, farm) will be held during the weeks beginning June 26 to Aug. 7 for children ages 3 to 6. Cost: $300 per week

Black Rock Forest

CORNWALL

845-534-4517 | blackrockforest.org

Will not be holding it science camps in 2023.

Camp at the Camp

BEACON

845-765-8440 | bit.ly/camp-at-camp

The city’s Recreation Department will host two 2-week sessions for children ages 5 to 11 and counselors-in-training ages 12 to 15, the first starting July 10 and the second July 24. Cost: $550 per session ($650 non-residents)

Camp Huguenot

NEW PALTZ

845-255-1660 | huguenotstreet.org/camp-huguenot

The annual weekly camp for students ages 8 to 12, which focuses on the daily lives of the Esopus Munsee, Huguenot, Dutch and African peoples who lived on Huguenot Street, begins July 17. Cost: $350 ($320 members)

Camp Kinder Ring

HOPEWELL JUNCTION

845-221-2771 | campkr.com

This overnight camp, which was founded in 1927, operates a four-week session that begins June 25 and a three-week session that begins July 23. Cost: $5,300+

Camp Nabby

MOHEGAN LAKE

914-528-7796 | campnabby.com

The day camp offers eight sessions starting June 26. There is a three-week minimum and fees start at $2,450 for the preschool program and $3,600 for junior (ages 4½ to 8½) and senior (ages 8½ to 13) camps.

Capuchin Youth & Family Ministries

GARRISON

capuchin.org/cyfm/summer-program

The Friars organize three programs over the summer: The Summer Outreach Week for middle and high school students in Wappingers Falls from June 25 to 30; a mission trip to Harlan, Kentucky from July 8 to 16; and the Catholic Literature and Arts Summer Program from July 30 to Aug. 5 in Wappingers Falls.

Clearpool

KENT

825-225-8226 | greenchimneys.org

There will be three sessions starting June 26 for preschoolers to 10th grade. Cost: $325 to $350 per week

Common Ground Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

845-231-4424 | commongroundfarm.org

Eight weekly camps (nature rangers, artists, activists, ecologists, farmers, paleontologists and local chefs) will take place from the weeks beginning July 10 to Aug. 21 for ages 4 to 12. Cost: $350 per week

Compass Arts

BEACON

845-580-2061 | compassarts.org

The four weekly camps for ages 3½ to 6 that begin June 26 have waiting lists, as do two theater camps that begin Aug. 7. There are openings in a photography camp for ages 11 to 14 that begins July 31 for $250.

East Mountain Studio

PHILIPSTOWN

347-927-1797 | eastmountainstudio.com/summer-camp

The music studio will host seven songwriting day camps for students in grades 6 to 12 beginning the weeks of July 10 to Aug. 21. Cost: $500 per week

Foundry Montessori

COLD SPRING

foundrymontessori.com

The school will offer weeklong programs for children ages 3 to 6 from July 3 to Aug. 11.

Frost Valley YMCA

CLARYVILLE

845-985-2291 | frostvalley.org

The YMCA offers weeklong day camps for students ages 4 to 15 beginning the weeks of June 26 to Aug. 21. Transportation is available from Sullivan and Ulster counties. It has scheduled open houses for April 23 and May 21. Frost Valley also offers a horse camp starting at $590. Cost: $260 to $445 per week

Garrison Art Center

GARRISON

845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org

The art center offers two camps: Summer Arts on the Hudson, which runs for two or four weeks starting June 26 for students entering kindergarten through the eighth grade ($875 per session), and the two-week Summer Art Institute for high school students ($1,190) that begins July 24.

Hudson Hills Montessori

BEACON

845-831-1100 | hudsonhillsmontessori.org

The school will have camps for children ages 3 to 6 from the weeks beginning June 26 to Aug. 7 (USA, Under the Sea, Around the World, Insects, Animals, Reading Fun, Nature & Art). Cost: $265 to $325 per week

Kiwi Country Day Camp

CARMEL

914-276-2267 | kiwicountrydaycamp.com

Kiwi has a camp for students entering the first through 8th grades for up to eight weeks, as well as preschool and counselor-in-training programs. Camp begins on June 26 and continues through Aug. 18. The minimum session is 4 weeks and prices start at $5,649 for a four-week session.

Manitou School

PHILIPSTOWN

845-809-5695 | manitouschool.org/summer

The school offers camps for children ages 3 to 11, as well as counselor-in-training program for students ages 12 to 17 but has not yet posted its schedule.

Philipstown Recreation

GARRISON

845-424-4618 | philipstownrecreation.com

Camps for preschoolers to Grade 12 run weekly from the weeks beginning June 26 to Aug. 14. Although the day camps have waiting lists, there are openings in sports and theater camps and the free Junior Fire Academy (July 24).

Renegades Baseball

WAPPINGERS FALLS

renegadesbaseballcamps.com

For the 30th summer, the minor-league Hudson Valley Renegades will offer a basic skills camp for ages 8 to 14 starting the weeks of July 10 and Aug. 14 and a pitching and hitting camp for ages 8 to 14 starting July 31. Cost: $200 to $275

Rose Hill Manor

BEACON

845-831-4847 | rosehillmanorschool.com

The school usually offers day camps for children ages 5 to 12 beginning in late June but has not posted details.

School of Rock

BEACON

845-835-0001 | beacon.schoolofrock.com

Seven weekly camps will take place from July 10 to Aug. 25 for ages 7 to 18, including modern indie rock, classic rock, best of the ’90s, pop legends and ’80s rock. Cost: $525

St. Philip’s Nursery School

GARRISON

845-424-4209 | stphilipsnursery.org

The school will host five weekly camps from June 20 to July 21 for children ages 2 through kindergarten. Daily from 9:05 a.m. to noon. Cost: $160 to $200 per week

Surprise Lake Camp

PHILIPSTOWN

845-265-3616 | surpriselake.org

This Jewish overnight camp for students in the first through 10th grade runs June 28 to Aug. 20. A camp tour is scheduled for April 16.