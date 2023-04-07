2023 Summer Camp Guide

4th Wall Theater Camp
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
845-702-1190 | 4thwallproductions.org
Improv, musical theater and acting day camps will be held the weeks beginning July 10 to Aug. 7 for grades 1 to 8 and a high school acting camp the week of July 24. Cost: $295
All Sport Camp Fit
FISHKILL
845-896-5678 | allsporthealthandfitness.com
Ten weekly day camps will be held the weeks beginning June 26 to Aug. 28 for ages 4 to 12. Cost: $310 per week (members $280)
Army Sports
WEST POINT
845-938-7223 | armysportscamps.com
The U.S. Military Academy offers one-day and weekly athletic camps for children and teens ages 6 to 18, including for baseball, tennis, target shooting, football, ice hockey, basketball, lacrosse, rugby, soccer, wrestling, softball, track, cross-country, volleyball and gymnastics.
Arts on the Lake Music
KENT
845-228-2685 | artsonthelake.org
The nonprofit arts center will host weeklong camps for students in grades 6 to 9 devoted to band (July 10) and orchestra (July 17) and taught by Carmel school district teachers. Cost: $100 ($90 members)
Ballet Arts Studio
BEACON
845-831-1870 | balletartsstudio.com
The studio will offer weeklong workshops in ballet, modern, tap, hip hop, theater dance and contemporary beginning June 26. Cost: $200 to $400
Beacon Music Factory
BEACON
845-765-0472 | beaconmusicfactory.com
The school will offer a teen rock camp the weeks of July 10 and July 17 that ends with a live performance. Cost: $380
Be Creative as Possible
BEACON
845-905-2338 | becreativeaspossible.com
Seven weekly camps (storytelling, space, water, nature, fantasy worlds, dinosaurs, farm) will be held during the weeks beginning June 26 to Aug. 7 for children ages 3 to 6. Cost: $300 per week
Black Rock Forest
CORNWALL
845-534-4517 | blackrockforest.org
Will not be holding it science camps in 2023.
Camp at the Camp
BEACON
845-765-8440 | bit.ly/camp-at-camp
The city’s Recreation Department will host two 2-week sessions for children ages 5 to 11 and counselors-in-training ages 12 to 15, the first starting July 10 and the second July 24. Cost: $550 per session ($650 non-residents)
Camp Huguenot
NEW PALTZ
845-255-1660 | huguenotstreet.org/camp-huguenot
The annual weekly camp for students ages 8 to 12, which focuses on the daily lives of the Esopus Munsee, Huguenot, Dutch and African peoples who lived on Huguenot Street, begins July 17. Cost: $350 ($320 members)
Camp Kinder Ring
HOPEWELL JUNCTION
845-221-2771 | campkr.com
This overnight camp, which was founded in 1927, operates a four-week session that begins June 25 and a three-week session that begins July 23. Cost: $5,300+
Camp Nabby
MOHEGAN LAKE
914-528-7796 | campnabby.com
The day camp offers eight sessions starting June 26. There is a three-week minimum and fees start at $2,450 for the preschool program and $3,600 for junior (ages 4½ to 8½) and senior (ages 8½ to 13) camps.
Capuchin Youth & Family Ministries
GARRISON
capuchin.org/cyfm/summer-program
The Friars organize three programs over the summer: The Summer Outreach Week for middle and high school students in Wappingers Falls from June 25 to 30; a mission trip to Harlan, Kentucky from July 8 to 16; and the Catholic Literature and Arts Summer Program from July 30 to Aug. 5 in Wappingers Falls.
Clearpool
KENT
825-225-8226 | greenchimneys.org
There will be three sessions starting June 26 for preschoolers to 10th grade. Cost: $325 to $350 per week
Common Ground Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
845-231-4424 | commongroundfarm.org
Eight weekly camps (nature rangers, artists, activists, ecologists, farmers, paleontologists and local chefs) will take place from the weeks beginning July 10 to Aug. 21 for ages 4 to 12. Cost: $350 per week
Compass Arts
BEACON
845-580-2061 | compassarts.org
The four weekly camps for ages 3½ to 6 that begin June 26 have waiting lists, as do two theater camps that begin Aug. 7. There are openings in a photography camp for ages 11 to 14 that begins July 31 for $250.
East Mountain Studio
PHILIPSTOWN
347-927-1797 | eastmountainstudio.com/summer-camp
The music studio will host seven songwriting day camps for students in grades 6 to 12 beginning the weeks of July 10 to Aug. 21. Cost: $500 per week
Foundry Montessori
COLD SPRING
foundrymontessori.com
The school will offer weeklong programs for children ages 3 to 6 from July 3 to Aug. 11.
Frost Valley YMCA
CLARYVILLE
845-985-2291 | frostvalley.org
The YMCA offers weeklong day camps for students ages 4 to 15 beginning the weeks of June 26 to Aug. 21. Transportation is available from Sullivan and Ulster counties. It has scheduled open houses for April 23 and May 21. Frost Valley also offers a horse camp starting at $590. Cost: $260 to $445 per week
Garrison Art Center
GARRISON
845-424-3960 | garrisonartcenter.org
The art center offers two camps: Summer Arts on the Hudson, which runs for two or four weeks starting June 26 for students entering kindergarten through the eighth grade ($875 per session), and the two-week Summer Art Institute for high school students ($1,190) that begins July 24.
Hudson Hills Montessori
BEACON
845-831-1100 | hudsonhillsmontessori.org
The school will have camps for children ages 3 to 6 from the weeks beginning June 26 to Aug. 7 (USA, Under the Sea, Around the World, Insects, Animals, Reading Fun, Nature & Art). Cost: $265 to $325 per week
Kiwi Country Day Camp
CARMEL
914-276-2267 | kiwicountrydaycamp.com
Kiwi has a camp for students entering the first through 8th grades for up to eight weeks, as well as preschool and counselor-in-training programs. Camp begins on June 26 and continues through Aug. 18. The minimum session is 4 weeks and prices start at $5,649 for a four-week session.
Manitou School
PHILIPSTOWN
845-809-5695 | manitouschool.org/summer
The school offers camps for children ages 3 to 11, as well as counselor-in-training program for students ages 12 to 17 but has not yet posted its schedule.
Philipstown Recreation
GARRISON
845-424-4618 | philipstownrecreation.com
Camps for preschoolers to Grade 12 run weekly from the weeks beginning June 26 to Aug. 14. Although the day camps have waiting lists, there are openings in sports and theater camps and the free Junior Fire Academy (July 24).
Renegades Baseball
WAPPINGERS FALLS
renegadesbaseballcamps.com
For the 30th summer, the minor-league Hudson Valley Renegades will offer a basic skills camp for ages 8 to 14 starting the weeks of July 10 and Aug. 14 and a pitching and hitting camp for ages 8 to 14 starting July 31. Cost: $200 to $275
Rose Hill Manor
BEACON
845-831-4847 | rosehillmanorschool.com
The school usually offers day camps for children ages 5 to 12 beginning in late June but has not posted details.
School of Rock
BEACON
845-835-0001 | beacon.schoolofrock.com
Seven weekly camps will take place from July 10 to Aug. 25 for ages 7 to 18, including modern indie rock, classic rock, best of the ’90s, pop legends and ’80s rock. Cost: $525
St. Philip’s Nursery School
GARRISON
845-424-4209 | stphilipsnursery.org
The school will host five weekly camps from June 20 to July 21 for children ages 2 through kindergarten. Daily from 9:05 a.m. to noon. Cost: $160 to $200 per week
Surprise Lake Camp
PHILIPSTOWN
845-265-3616 | surpriselake.org
This Jewish overnight camp for students in the first through 10th grade runs June 28 to Aug. 20. A camp tour is scheduled for April 16.