Lawler, Ryan Refill Campaign Accounts

Raise nearly $2 million combined in first quarter

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler raised nearly $850,000 and Rep. Pat Ryan $1.15 million during the first three months of 2023, according to new federal campaign filings.

Lawler, who represents the 17th Congressional District, which includes Philipstown, received $580,312 in contributions from individuals and party and political-action committees, and $268,431 in transfers from other authorized committees between Jan. 1 and March 31.

Spending for Lawler’s campaign totaled $148,243. He ended the period with $738,272 cash on hand after beginning with $37,358.

Ryan, whose 19th District seat includes Beacon, received $942,093 in contributions from individuals, $153,501 from political-action committees and $9,426 transferred from other authorized committees. His campaign spent $249,272 during the quarter, and after beginning it with $37,510 on hand, ended with $941,458.