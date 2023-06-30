Around Town (Photos)

STAND TOGETHER — As part of Pride Month, Highlands residents walked the length of Main Street in Beacon on June 16 for a Queer Protest March before holding a rally at Polhill Park. Shown from left are Matt Zeltzer, Andrew Geller Karl and Veekas Ashoka. Speakers decried attempts by state legislatures to restrict LGBTQ+ rights. (Photo by Ross Corsair)

FLIGHT PATH — Olga Kosovsky, who lives in Manhattan, takes the train to Philipstown to hike with her conure parrots, Benero, Motya and Marusik. “They enjoy it more than the ocean,” she said on Sunday (June 25) on the Cornish Estate Trail in the Hudson Highlands State Park. “When we take the train, we always sit on the Hudson River side. I bring them parrot food and snacks, and water.” (Photo by Joey Asher)

NEW GRADUATES — The Foundry Montessori School in Cold Spring graduated 6 kindergarteners this month who are heading to first-grade classes in Beacon and at the Manitou School in Philipstown. The school also has four preschool graduates heading to kindergarten at Haldane and seven toddlers moving up to preschool. (Photo by Cassie Corrigan Drymala)

CHIEF RECOGNIZED — Gary VanVoorhis, recently retired as the Beacon fire chief, was honored at the City Council meeting on Monday (June 26) with a plaque from the city and another from his firefighters, as well as flag flown over the U.S. Capitol. He spent much of his career as a firefighter in Peoria, Illinois, before being hired in 2013 as Beacon’s first paid chief. “Gary’s leadership over the past decade helped to modernize, improve and professionalize the Fire Department,” said Council Member George Mansfield. VanVoorhis, second from left, is shown with his wife, Lori; Chief Thomas Lucchesi; and Mansfield. (Photo provided)

CLEARWATER BUOYED — Jonathan Jacobson, a member of the state Assembly whose district includes Beacon, on June 23 presented Hudson River Sloop Clearwater with $30,000 from funds left to his discretion to distribute. Shown with Jacobson (center) are Steve Stanne, Meg Mayo, David Toman and Ruthie Gold of Clearwater. (Photo provided)