Marijuana License Awarded to Newburgh Company

Applicants in Poughkeepsie, Yorktown Heights also licensed

New York’s Cannabis Control Board on June 15 approved licenses for 36 retail marijuana dispensaries, including a firm based in the City of Newburgh and two companies in Poughkeepsie.

Vibe Natural received the license in Newburgh, which on May 22 approved updates to the city’s zoning to allow for dispensaries in designated areas.

The Poughkeepsie firms are Barone Partners and 4 Jays. Valley Greens of Yorktown Heights also was approved.

As of June 15, the 13 dispensaries operating in the state had generated $22.6 million in sales, according to the control board. More than 40 dispensaries are in development, said the board, which has awarded 251 retail licenses.