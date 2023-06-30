The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
For a complete listing of events, see highlandscurrent.org/calendar.
INDEPENDENCE DAY
SAT 1
Parade & Summer Fun Day
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Dockside Park
The parade line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds at 11 a.m. up Main Street to the lawn at St. Mary’s for a summer fun day at 11:30 a.m. Marc Ferris will be playing music.
SAT 1
Concert
GARRISON
7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D
845-265-3638 | boscobel.org
The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program that includes works inspired by fireworks and jubilation. Cost: $55 ($24 ages 4 to 18, free for ages 4 and younger)
SAT 1
Concert and Fireworks
WEST POINT
7 p.m. Trophy Point | westpointband.com
The West Point Concert Band, the Hellcats and the Benny Havens Band will perform, followed by fireworks. The rain date is SUN 2. Free
SUN 2
Fireworks
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Memorial Park
Robert Cahill Drive | beaconny.gov
Parking is limited. Consider walking or biking, and bring a chair or blanket.
TUES 4
Worship Service
PHILIPSTOWN
10 a.m. Mekeel’s Corners Chapel
321 Route 301
bit.ly/chapel-July4
Join this annual, non-denominational service at the 1867 chapel at the intersection of Route 301 and Route 9. See Page 1. Reservations required. Free
TUES 4
Fireworks
POUGHKEEPSIE
8:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson
walkway.org
Watch the show from the pedestrian bridge. Reservations required. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors and veterans, free for ages 12 and younger)
KIDS & FAMILY
WED 5
Mandala Sand Art
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to create geometric designs in colored sand. Registration required.
THURS 6
Wooden Robot Craft
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Use strings and pins to make a moveable robot. For children ages 4 to 10. Registration required.
THURS 6
The Jester Jim Show
GARRISON
6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Along with the usual props, the juggler makes use of a looping machine. Registration required.
SAT 8
Friendship Bracelets
GARRISON
1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Children ages 6 and older can make their own celebrations of unity and kindness to keep and share with friends. Registration required.
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 1
Rita McBride
BEACON
10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811
diaart.org
The artist’s 1997 structural work, “Arena,” will open for long-term viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and those with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free ages 5 and younger)
FRI 7
Storm King Free Admission
NEW WINDSOR
10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Storm King
1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115
stormking.org
It’s the first Friday. Reserve a ticket to see new installations by Beatriz Cortez, Ugo Rondinone and RA Walden, as well as the permanent exhibits at the outdoor sculpture park.
SUN 9
Discovering the Long Path
BEACON
2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
Photographer Steve Aaron will talk about his exhibit, which captures the 358-mile path that runs from New York City to Albany and connects parks and forests.
SUN 9
The Art of Symbology
PUTNAM VALLEY
2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Nadine Gordon-Taylor will discuss her exhibit of intuitive art, which runs through
Aug. 16.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 8
Unfolding Vision Leporellos & Corresponding Work Vol. 1
BEACON
3 – 5 p.m. Lofts at Beacon
18 Front St. | 845-202-7211
loftsatbeacon.com
Eleni Smolen curated this exhibit of folding art books inspired by the work of Etel Adnan (1925-2021). Through Aug. 26.
SAT 8
Reclaimed
BEACON
4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery
17 Church St. | garagegallery.com
Laura Petrovich-Cheney’s quilts, Jaynie Crimmins’ shredded paper sculptures and Rinat Goren’s embroidered artworks explore and reclaim the idea of “women’s work.” In the sculpture garden, works by Heinrich Spillman, Emil Alzamora, Lori Merhige and Ed Benevente will be on display. Through July 23.
SAT 8
Cat Art Show
BEACON
5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Jean Noack curated this show of feline-themed art, which last occurred at the library in 2017. Through July 30.
SAT 8
Con’joined | Transmission
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
In Galleries 1 and 2, Beacon Artist Union members will celebrate two decades of exhibits. In the Beacon Room, Robyn Ellenbogen’s multimedia works will be on view, including her bamboo slip books. Through Aug. 6.
SAT 8
Interior
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
Alyssa Follansbee’s self-portraits reflect the life of the mind and personal space.
SAT 8
Un/entangled
BEACON
7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society
172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com
Evan Paul English’s paintings explore “American domesticity through a queer lens.” Through July 30.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 1
Gettysburg
PEEKSKILL
2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum
10 S. Water St. | 914-402-4318
lincolndepotmuseum.org
The museum will screen the 4.5-hour version of the film, which covers all three days of the battle that began July 1, 1863. (It was originally a miniseries.) The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Patrick Falci (below), who appeared as Gen. A.P. Hill and served as a historical advisor. “Bring a cushion — our chairs are as hard as Gen. Hancock’s saddle.” Cost: $10
SAT 1
Henry V
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
Today is the final performance until July 19 of the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Love’s Labor’s Lost begins previews on July 12. Cost: $10 to $100
THURS 6
The Muppet Movie
BEACON
8:30 p.m. South Avenue Park
Route 9D and South Avenue
beaconny.myrec.com
Watch Kermit and friends pursue success in Hollywood in this 1979 film that will be screened by the Beacon Recreation Department as the first in a series of outdoor films in city parks. Free
FRI 7
Walt Disney’s Snow White
BEACON
6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock
845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org
The 1937 film, updated with Technicolor, will be shown outdoors on Bannerman Island. Cost: $40
FRI 7
On Golden Pond
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
The well-known play about family and connection focuses on Ethel and Norman, a couple spending their 48th year at an idyllic summer cottage, with a visit from their daughter and her family. Also SAT 8. Through July 22. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students and ages 12 and younger)
SAT 8
The Third Man
COLD SPRING
8:30 p.m. Dockside Park
coldspringfilm.org
A novelist searches for answers about the mysterious death of a friend in this 1949 thriller set in postwar Vienna and starring Orson Welles, Alida Valli and Joseph Cotton. Presented by the Cold Spring Film Society. Donations welcome. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 8
Forest Forensics
MILLBROOK
8:30 & 11 a.m. Cary Institute
2801 Sharon Turnpike
caryinstitute.org
Tom Wessels, ecologist and author of Reading the Forest Landscape, will lead an interpretive walk through Cary’s forests and demonstrate how to understand what you see. Cost: $10
SAT 8
Hamilton Fish Sr. and the Politics of American Nationalism
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Anthony Troncone, a retired history professor who wrote his dissertation on Hamilton Fish’s life, will discuss the congressman’s life and politics through the end of World War II. The library’s board is mulling whether to change the name of the library in light of Fish’s sympathetic view of the Nazi regime.
MUSIC
SAT 1
Errant Space 100
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
This immersive sound experience will feature Katie Down, Bonnie Kane, Concetta Abbate, Craig Chin, Andy Rinehart, Al Margolis, Neil Alexander, Dean Sharp and Thom Uliasz. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 1
The Jenkins Twins
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Modern country duo Trevor and Trenton Jenkins will perform as part of the ongoing Restoration Roadhouse series. Cost: $25
SAT 1
Myles Mancuso
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The multi-instrumentalist plays roots and Americana with his band. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 2
The Music of Charles Ives
BREWSTER
4 p.m. First United Methodist
83 Main St.
Organist Zacchaeus Lock will perform Ives’ Variations on America on the same organ and in the same location where Ives first played it for an audience. As part of the program, the Putnam Chorale will sing patriotic songs. Cost: $15
SUN 2
Satisfaction
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This Rolling Stones tribute show is in its 20th year. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
FRI 7
Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
The vocal and bass duo will perform jazz music from their release, I’ve Grown Accustomed to the Bass. Cost: $25
FRI 7
Best Friend’s Girl
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The tribute band will play the hits of The Cars. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 8
Ray Blue Quartet
PUTNAM VALLEY
6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The saxophonist and his band will play music from its latest release, #People.
Cost: $20
SAT 8
The Lords of 52nd Street
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Billy Joel tribute band will play his classics. Cost: $37 to $49
SAT 8
Jeff Daniels
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The actor with a passion for music will play guitar, sing and tell stories.
Cost: $65 ($70 door)
SUN 9
Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The band will play music from its debut release, Daybreaker. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
CIVIC
WED 5
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall
85 Main St. | 845-265-3611
coldspringny.gov
WED 5
Putnam Legislature
CARMEL
7 p.m. Historic Courthouse
44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800
putnamcountyny.com
THURS 6
Town Board
PHILIPSTOWN
7:30 p.m. Town Hall
238 Main St. | 845-265-5200
philipstown.com