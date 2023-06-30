The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

INDEPENDENCE DAY

SAT 1

Parade & Summer Fun Day

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Dockside Park

The parade line-up begins at 10:30 a.m. and proceeds at 11 a.m. up Main Street to the lawn at St. Mary’s for a summer fun day at 11:30 a.m. Marc Ferris will be playing music.

SAT 1

Concert

GARRISON

7 p.m. Boscobel | 1601 Route 9D

845-265-3638 | boscobel.org

The Greater Newburgh Symphony Orchestra will perform a program that includes works inspired by fireworks and jubilation. Cost: $55 ($24 ages 4 to 18, free for ages 4 and younger)

SAT 1

Concert and Fireworks

WEST POINT

7 p.m. Trophy Point | westpointband.com

The West Point Concert Band, the Hellcats and the Benny Havens Band will perform, followed by fireworks. The rain date is SUN 2. Free

SUN 2

Fireworks

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Memorial Park

Robert Cahill Drive | beaconny.gov

Parking is limited. Consider walking or biking, and bring a chair or blanket.

TUES 4

Worship Service

PHILIPSTOWN

10 a.m. Mekeel’s Corners Chapel

321 Route 301

bit.ly/chapel-July4

Join this annual, non-denominational service at the 1867 chapel at the intersection of Route 301 and Route 9. See Page 1. Reservations required. Free

TUES 4

Fireworks

POUGHKEEPSIE

8:30 p.m. Walkway Over the Hudson

walkway.org

Watch the show from the pedestrian bridge. Reservations required. Cost: $25 ($20 seniors and veterans, free for ages 12 and younger)

KIDS & FAMILY

WED 5

Mandala Sand Art

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to create geometric designs in colored sand. Registration required.

THURS 6

Wooden Robot Craft

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Use strings and pins to make a moveable robot. For children ages 4 to 10. Registration required.

THURS 6

The Jester Jim Show

GARRISON

6:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Along with the usual props, the juggler makes use of a looping machine. Registration required.



SAT 8

Friendship Bracelets

GARRISON

1 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Children ages 6 and older can make their own celebrations of unity and kindness to keep and share with friends. Registration required.

VISUAL ARTS

SAT 1

Rita McBride

BEACON

10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | 845-231-0811

diaart.org

The artist’s 1997 structural work, “Arena,” will open for long-term viewing. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students and those with disabilities, $5 ages 5 to 11, free ages 5 and younger)

FRI 7

Storm King Free Admission

NEW WINDSOR

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. Storm King

1 Museum Road | 845-534-3115

stormking.org

It’s the first Friday. Reserve a ticket to see new installations by Beatriz Cortez, Ugo Rondinone and RA Walden, as well as the permanent exhibits at the outdoor sculpture park.

SUN 9

Discovering the Long Path

BEACON

2 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

Photographer Steve Aaron will talk about his exhibit, which captures the 358-mile path that runs from New York City to Albany and connects parks and forests.

SUN 9

The Art of Symbology

PUTNAM VALLEY

2 – 4 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Nadine Gordon-Taylor will discuss her exhibit of intuitive art, which runs through

Aug. 16.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 8

Unfolding Vision Leporellos & Corresponding Work Vol. 1

BEACON

3 – 5 p.m. Lofts at Beacon

18 Front St. | 845-202-7211

loftsatbeacon.com

Eleni Smolen curated this exhibit of folding art books inspired by the work of Etel Adnan (1925-2021). Through Aug. 26.

SAT 8

Reclaimed

BEACON

4 – 7 p.m. Garage Gallery

17 Church St. | garagegallery.com

Laura Petrovich-Cheney’s quilts, Jaynie Crimmins’ shredded paper sculptures and Rinat Goren’s embroidered artworks explore and reclaim the idea of “women’s work.” In the sculpture garden, works by Heinrich Spillman, Emil Alzamora, Lori Merhige and Ed Benevente will be on display. Through July 23.

SAT 8

Cat Art Show

BEACON

5 – 7 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Jean Noack curated this show of feline-themed art, which last occurred at the library in 2017. Through July 30.

SAT 8

Con’joined | Transmission

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

In Galleries 1 and 2, Beacon Artist Union members will celebrate two decades of exhibits. In the Beacon Room, Robyn Ellenbogen’s multimedia works will be on view, including her bamboo slip books. Through Aug. 6.





SAT 8

Interior

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

Alyssa Follansbee’s self-portraits reflect the life of the mind and personal space.





SAT 8

Un/entangled

BEACON

7 – 9:30 p.m. Distortion Society

172 Main St. | distortionsociety.com

Evan Paul English’s paintings explore “American domesticity through a queer lens.” Through July 30.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 1

Gettysburg

PEEKSKILL

2 p.m. Lincoln Depot Museum

10 S. Water St. | 914-402-4318

lincolndepotmuseum.org

The museum will screen the 4.5-hour version of the film, which covers all three days of the battle that began July 1, 1863. (It was originally a miniseries.) The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Patrick Falci (below), who appeared as Gen. A.P. Hill and served as a historical advisor. “Bring a cushion — our chairs are as hard as Gen. Hancock’s saddle.” Cost: $10





SAT 1

Henry V

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

Today is the final performance until July 19 of the epic tale of King Henry at war to seize the French crown. Emily Ota plays the lead. Love’s Labor’s Lost begins previews on July 12. Cost: $10 to $100

THURS 6

The Muppet Movie

BEACON

8:30 p.m. South Avenue Park

Route 9D and South Avenue

beaconny.myrec.com

Watch Kermit and friends pursue success in Hollywood in this 1979 film that will be screened by the Beacon Recreation Department as the first in a series of outdoor films in city parks. Free

FRI 7

Walt Disney’s Snow White

BEACON

6:30 & 7:30 p.m. Boats leave dock

845-831-6346 | bannermancastle.org

The 1937 film, updated with Technicolor, will be shown outdoors on Bannerman Island. Cost: $40

FRI 7

On Golden Pond

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

The well-known play about family and connection focuses on Ethel and Norman, a couple spending their 48th year at an idyllic summer cottage, with a visit from their daughter and her family. Also SAT 8. Through July 22. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students and ages 12 and younger)





SAT 8

The Third Man

COLD SPRING

8:30 p.m. Dockside Park

coldspringfilm.org

A novelist searches for answers about the mysterious death of a friend in this 1949 thriller set in postwar Vienna and starring Orson Welles, Alida Valli and Joseph Cotton. Presented by the Cold Spring Film Society. Donations welcome. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 8

Forest Forensics

MILLBROOK

8:30 & 11 a.m. Cary Institute

2801 Sharon Turnpike

caryinstitute.org

Tom Wessels, ecologist and author of Reading the Forest Landscape, will lead an interpretive walk through Cary’s forests and demonstrate how to understand what you see. Cost: $10

SAT 8

Hamilton Fish Sr. and the Politics of American Nationalism

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Anthony Troncone, a retired history professor who wrote his dissertation on Hamilton Fish’s life, will discuss the congressman’s life and politics through the end of World War II. The library’s board is mulling whether to change the name of the library in light of Fish’s sympathetic view of the Nazi regime.

MUSIC

SAT 1

Errant Space 100

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

This immersive sound experience will feature Katie Down, Bonnie Kane, Concetta Abbate, Craig Chin, Andy Rinehart, Al Margolis, Neil Alexander, Dean Sharp and Thom Uliasz. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 1

The Jenkins Twins

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Modern country duo Trevor and Trenton Jenkins will perform as part of the ongoing Restoration Roadhouse series. Cost: $25





SAT 1

Myles Mancuso

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The multi-instrumentalist plays roots and Americana with his band. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 2

The Music of Charles Ives

BREWSTER

4 p.m. First United Methodist

83 Main St.

Organist Zacchaeus Lock will perform Ives’ Variations on America on the same organ and in the same location where Ives first played it for an audience. As part of the program, the Putnam Chorale will sing patriotic songs. Cost: $15

SUN 2

Satisfaction

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This Rolling Stones tribute show is in its 20th year. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

FRI 7

Sheila Jordan and Cameron Brown

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

The vocal and bass duo will perform jazz music from their release, I’ve Grown Accustomed to the Bass. Cost: $25





FRI 7

Best Friend’s Girl

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The tribute band will play the hits of The Cars. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 8

Ray Blue Quartet

PUTNAM VALLEY

6 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The saxophonist and his band will play music from its latest release, #People.

Cost: $20

SAT 8

The Lords of 52nd Street

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Billy Joel tribute band will play his classics. Cost: $37 to $49

SAT 8

Jeff Daniels

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The actor with a passion for music will play guitar, sing and tell stories.

Cost: $65 ($70 door)

SUN 9

Clare Maloney & The Great Adventure

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The band will play music from its debut release, Daybreaker. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

CIVIC

WED 5

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall

85 Main St. | 845-265-3611

coldspringny.gov

WED 5

Putnam Legislature

CARMEL

7 p.m. Historic Courthouse

44 Gleneida Ave. | 845-208-7800

putnamcountyny.com

THURS 6

Town Board

PHILIPSTOWN

7:30 p.m. Town Hall

238 Main St. | 845-265-5200

philipstown.com