Beacon Open Studios Expands

Music, film screenings to accompany art

Beacon Open Studios returns for its 15th year on July 22 and 23, and the dozens of artists who will be inviting the public into their workspaces will be joined by new sights and sounds.

For the first time, Beacon Open Studios will have music and screenings by local filmmakers, said Darya Golubina, who started volunteering for the event and is now its director. She hopes to add dance next year.

“Beacon is a vibrant town, full of artists of all kinds — not just fine studio art, not just painters, photographers or sculptors,” said Golubina. “I wanted Beacon Open Studios to encourage artists who work in film and music to also share their work.”

The Yard, an event space at 4 Hanna Lane in Beacon, hosts the opening reception on July 21, and then becomes, a day later, the setting for the Open Studios’ inaugural concert series. The show will feature performances by Rose Stoller, Glenn Echo, Katie Martucci and Carrtoons. The outdoor, ticketed event also will have local food and drink vendors.

"Arm in Arm" by Hanna Aashburn

An exhibit at The Yard in Beacon

Evan Samuelson

"Jessica, Rabbit Ears" by P.DiBella-Kreger

“Hanged Man” by Sarah Jay Halliday



The Yard and the KuBe Art Center will also host screenings of short films and videos by local filmmakers, in collaboration with the Beacon Film Society and Story Screen. The filmmakers include Ophir Ariel, Mark Sanders and Rachel Shuman.

And don’t forget about the art. Showing their works will be more than 60 artists, some of whom have been exhibiting pieces in a group show at Hudson Beach Glass (162 Main St. in Beacon) that began on July 8 and continues through Aug. 6.

The open reception will take place on July 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. at The Yard, 4 Hanna Lane in Beacon, with live music at 8 p.m. from Aubrey Haddard. The open studios take place from noon to 6 p.m. on July 22 and 23. A map of artist studios and a schedule of events can be downloaded at beaconopenstudios.com.