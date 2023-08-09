State Announces More Flood Assistance

Eligible homeowners can apply for up to $50,000

New York State announced on Wednesday (Aug. 9) that it would provide another $3 million in emergency assistance to lower- and middle-income homeowners in eight counties, including Dutchess and Putnam, whose primary residences suffered damages from storms in early July, including from flooding.

The funding is in addition to $3 million the state released last month to assist homeowners in Orange County.

The program will be administered by nonprofits in each county and cover the cost of repairs needed to bring a home into a “safe and habitable condition,” such as by replacing or repairing electrical and plumbing systems, heating systems and appliances, flooring, drywall, insulation, windows, doors, siding and roofing.

A list of qualified repairs and eligibility criteria is online at hcr.ny.gov/ahc-flood-assistance-program, where an application will be available beginning Friday (Aug. 11). Applicants must have incomes at or less than 80 percent of the area median income. The repairs also cannot already have been funded by other government recovery funds or insurance.