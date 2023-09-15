Holly Mackin (1964-2023)

Holly A. Mackin, 58, of Cold Spring, died Sept. 13, surrounded by family members.

She was born Dec. 25, 1964, in Westchester County, the daughter of Allen and Martha (Sowdon) Miller. She grew up in Pocantico Hills and attended Pleasantville High School before earning a degree in nutrition from Clayton College.

After moving to Putnam County, Holly was an emergency medical technician with the Kent Volunteer Fire Department. She enjoyed literature, cooking and shopping. She had a passion for dogs, especially her cocker spaniels.

On July 4, 2003, she married Edward Mackin at the Plumbush Inn in Philipstown.

Along with her mother and her husband, Holly is survived by her children, Jessica Jackin and Jillian Mackin, and her sisters, Blythe Tolliver (Robert) and Abby Trabucco (David).

Friends may call Friday (Sept. 22) from 5 to 8 p.m. at Clinton Funeral Home, 21 Parrott St., in Cold Spring. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Loretto, 24 Fair St., Cold Spring, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery.