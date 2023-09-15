The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 16
Hudson Valley Ramble
hudsonrivervalleyramble.com
See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through Oct. 1.
SAT 16
Mid-Hudson Comic Con
POUGHKEEPSIE
10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Center
14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800
midhudsonciviccenter.org
Find comics, graphic novels and figures and meet authors. Also SUN 17. Avoid Ticketmaster fees by calling the box office. Cost: $24 ($18 student, military, senior; $17 ages 7 to 15; free ages 6 and younger)
SUN 17
Catoberfest
BEACON
3 – 7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery
7 E. Main St.
catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com
This 11th annual fundraiser for Mid Hudson Animal Aid will include beer and other beverages as well as food from The Beacon Daily. There will also be a raffle and live music from Tony DePaolo, Nate Allen and Paul Baretta; The Costellos; Judith Tulloch and Stephen Franchino; the Marsh Kings Daughter featuring Emily Hague, Rafi, Sekaya and Jon Slackman; and The Black Coffee Blues Band. Free
TUES 19
National Voter Registration Day
GARRISON
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Register to vote or to work at the polls. At 4 p.m., an election specialist will be on hand for an hour to answer questions.
TUES 19
Magellan Ship Replica
KINGSTON
11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hudson River Maritime Museum
50 Rondout Landing | 845-338-0071
hrmm.org/naotrinidad
A replica of Ferdinand Magellan’s Nao Trinidad, the four-mast vessel that the Portuguese explorer captained during the first circumnavigation of the world from 1519 to 1522, will dock at the museum for tours through Oct. 8. The boat, completed in 2018, took 14 years to construct. Register online. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 5 to 12, free for children younger than 5)
SAT 23
Tag Sale
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
For its third annual fundraiser sale, the library and residents will sell household items, clothing, toys, tools and many other items.
SAT 23
Putnam Culture Fest
KENT
11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park
201 Gypsy Trail Road
bit.ly/culture-fest-2023
This annual festival, organized by the county’s Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, will feature circus performers, food, live music and children’s activities. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 2 to 12, military)
SAT 23
Cold Spring Lions BBQ
PHILIPSTOWN
3 – 7 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center
75 Mountain Laurel Lane
coldspringlions.org
For their annual fundraiser, the Lions will have a raw bar and barbecued chicken and ribs. Cost: $85
SUN 24
I Run Beacon 5K
BEACON
8 a.m. Memorial Park
2 Cahill Drive | bit.ly/run-beacon
For the 12th annual fundraiser to benefit the community group I Am Beacon, run or walk or join virtually to complete the 5K wherever you are. Cost: $35
SUN 24
Spirit of Beacon Day
BEACON
11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street
Get to know your neighbors and visit booths from organizations, churches and businesses. There will be food for sale and live music on two stages. The parade begins at 1 p.m.
SUN 24
Haldane Athletic Hall of Fame
GARRISON
11:30 a.m. Highlands Country Club
955 Route 9D
haldaneschool.org/athletics
Haldane High School will honor a select group of athletes, teams and coaches at this annual lunch. RSVP by SUN 17. Cost: $85
KIDS & FAMILY
SUN 17
Car Seat Check
BEACON
10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Elks Lodge
900 Wolcott Ave.
Technicians can evaluate your installation to make sure it’s secure.
TUES 19
Make Your Own Piñatas
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to design a piñata created from a paper bag. Registration required.
THURS 21
Escape Room
BEACON
4 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Use clues to find a way out. For ages 11 and older; registration required.
FRI 22
Make Your Own Apple Donuts
GARRISON
3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Make a tasty craft and learn about apples. For ages 4 to 12; registration required.
SAT 23
Blue Family Fun Magic & Music
PHILIPSTOWN
9 a.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9
philipstowndemocrats.org
Marco the Magician and Louie Miranda, a bilingual Spanish and English singer and musician, will perform, and there will be food for sale from the Cheddar Wagon. Sponsored by Philipstown Democrats. Free
SAT 23
Studio on the Farm
WAPPINGERS FALLS
10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org
Children ages 5 and older can learn from a practicing artist and experiment with materials and styles. Register online. Free
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 16
Bird Walk
PHILIPSTOWN
8 a.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9
putnamhighlandsaudubon.org
Look for migrating birds with a guide. Registration required. Free
TUES 19
Herbs & Homeopathy for Kids
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Tara Gregorio, a herbalist, will discuss how to support young
children as they build their immunity.
THURS 21
Geode Dyeing
GARRISON
6 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Tie dye a pillowcase in a rock formation while enjoying a beverage during this creative happy hour. Also FRI 22. Cost: $65
SAT 23
Solutions to the Food Waste Problem
MAHOPAC
12:30 p.m. Mahopac Library
668 Route 6 | bit.ly/3Kz00Eg
This panel discussion will include Martha Elder of Second Chance Foods, Karen Ertl of Philipstown’s Food Waste Advisory Committee and Jennifer Lerner of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County. Free
SAT 23
Mappy Hour
COLD SPRING
5:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn about local history during the American Revolution while enjoying a beverage. Cost: $25 ($20 members)
SUN 24
The Trial of Major André
FISHKILL
11 a.m. Trinity Episcopal Church
5 Elm St. | eventbrite.com/o/fishkill-historical-society
Actors Sean Grady and Gary Petagine will dramatize the 1780 trial of the British officer who conspired with Benedict Arnold. Cost: $18 ($10 members)
SUN 24
Introduction to Quilting
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The Hudson Valley Modern Quilters Guild will teach the basics. Ages 10 and older. Registration required.
VISUAL ART
SAT 16
Bhakti Baxter
BEACON
4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery
1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039
mothergallery.art
Baxter’s latest paintings will be on view through Oct. 21.
SUN 17
Stonecrop Artists Invitational
PHILIPSTOWN
2 – 6 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens
81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000
Friedrike Merck curated this show of art created after summer visits to the garden. Through Oct. 30. Cost: $10
SAT 23
Exquisite Corpse Workshop
GARRISON
10 a.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
Martha Bone will lead a drawing-game workshop in which each participant adds a sketch to create a strange and interesting character. For ages 8 and older. Cost: $65
SAT 23
Drawing Northgate
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St.
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Thom Johnson, who taught art at Irvington High School for 30 years and is an expert on the Cornish estate ruins, will lead this two-part class. Cost: $35 ($30 members)
SAT 23
David Provan
GARRISON
5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center
23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960
garrisonartcenter.org
The artist will share his sculptures and paintings in an exhibit called Barely Not Impossible. Through Nov. 5.
HIGH HOLY DAYS
SAT 16
Rosh Hashanah
BEACON
9 a.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance
331 Verplanck Ave.
beaconhebrewalliance.org
Registration is required for the Jewish New Year celebration and opens to members on FRI 15. Also SUN 17, followed at 4 p.m. by Tashlich at Long Dock Park.
SAT 16
Rosh Hashanah
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Philipstown Reform Synagogue
1 Chestnut St.
philipstownreformsynagogue.org
Rabbi Helaine Ettinger will lead the service, which will be followed by Tashlich at the river.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 16
Penelope
GARRISON
7 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare
2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575
hvshakespeare.org
See the world premiere of this one-person show starring Tatiana Wechsler as The Odyssey is retold through a character on the margins. Also SUN 17 (closing). Cost: $10 to $100
SAT 16
One-Act Play Festival
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
See plays by regional playwrights at the 17th annual Aery Theatre festival. Also SUN 17. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors)
SAT 16
Calendar Girls
WAPPINGERS FALLS
8 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This British musical follows the lives of 11 older women who posed nude to raise money for the Leukemia Research Foundation. Also SUN 17, FRI 22, SAT 23. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students, ages 12 and younger)
SAT 16
Anthony Rodia
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The comedian will perform stand-up in his Totally Relatable Tour. A meet-and-greet is available following the show for $30. Cost: $42.50 to $59.50
SAT 16
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
The storytellers will include Adam Wade, Carly Ciarrocchi, Maggie Crane, Carla Katz, Mark Pagán and Jake Hart. Cost: $20
SUN 17
Community Playwriting Workshop
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
hvshakespeare.org
This year’s theme for the annual playwriting “Bake-Off” sponsored by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is Love’s Labor’s Lost, or Jack Hath Not Jill. During this two-hour workshop led by Christine Scarfuto, acting director of the MFA playwriting program at Hunter College, writers will use a list of items as prompts. Five to seven submitted plays will be performed in November by HVSF actors. A second workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. at The Garrison, 2015 Route 9.
SUN 17
Donna Masini
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
The poet will read from her most recent collection, 4:30 Movie, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10
FRI 22
Boomhouse
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Cold Spring resident and Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation member Summer Hart will read from her debut poetry collection.
SAT 23
When the World Didn’t End
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Guinevere Turner will read from and discuss her new memoir about growing up in a cult before moving to Garrison when she was 11. Co-hosted with Split Rock Books.
SAT 23
Soon is Now
BEACON
2 – 5 p.m. Long Dock Park
23 Long Dock Road
This Climate Change Theatre Action event will include performances in the park as well as opportunities to meet activists from local organizations. Sign up for an 80-minute tour at 2:30, 3 or 3:30 p.m. The Resistance Revival Chorus will perform at 5 p.m. Free
MUSIC
SAT 16
The Englishtown Project
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
This tribute band will play music from a Grateful Dead show in New Jersey in 1977 after the group had released Terrapin Station. The Marshall Tucker Band and New Riders of the Purple Sage opened. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SUN 17
Putnam Chorale
BEACON
3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church
51 Leonard St. | putnamchorale.org
The chorale’s program, Poppin’ Through the Decades, will include hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, children)
SUN 17
Scott Cook and Pamela Mae
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Canadian singers and songwriters will play music from their latest release, Tangle of Souls. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 22
The Mommyheads
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcenter.org
The band will debut its latest album, Coney Island Kid. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
FRI 22
Sirsy
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The rock-and-soul duo of Melanie Krahmer and Rich Libutti will play music from their latest release, Hell No. Brad Cole will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)
SAT 23
Porchfest
COLD SPRING
11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Main Street
coldspringnychamber.com
Businesses and organizations will host concerts — including by Aria Anjali, Kat and Stephen Selman, Heavy Nettles, Sam Sauer and J. Rattlesnake — followed by a closing set by the Daniel Kelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand. See the website for the schedule and locations. Free
SAT 23
Beth Leavel
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Leavel, who won a Tony for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone, will perform as part of the Depot Cabaret series. Cost: $35
SAT 23
Lessons from Strangers
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m.
Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
John Brown’s multimedia performance includes storytelling, visual art and music based on a long-term collaborative project with Sapri, an Indonesian artist. Cost: $20
SAT 23
Top of the World
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The Carpenters tribute band will play their hits and classics. Cost: $40 to $55
SAT 23
Jonah Smith Band
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The singer and songwriter will play with Andy Stack (guitar, vocals), Manuel Quintana (drums) and Brandon Morrison (bass). Carillo/Seville opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SUN 24
Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour
GARRISON
7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
The show, part of the Depot Cabaret series, will feature Edwards with his band: Conal Fowkes (piano), Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (reeds) and Jay Rattman (bass sax). Cost: $25
CIVIC
MON 18
School Board
BEACON
7 p.m. Beacon High School
101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900
beaconk12.org
MON 18
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011
MON 18
Village Board
NELSONVILLE
7:30 p.m. Village Hall
258 Main St. 845-265-2500
TUES 19
School Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive
845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org
WED 20
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 20
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org