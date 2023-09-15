The Week Ahead

Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 16

Hudson Valley Ramble

hudsonrivervalleyramble.com

See the website for details about talks, hikes and tours highlighting nature and outdoor recreation. Through Oct. 1.

SAT 16

Mid-Hudson Comic Con

POUGHKEEPSIE

10 a.m. – 6 p.m. MJN Center

14 Civic Center Plaza | 845-454-5800

midhudsonciviccenter.org

Find comics, graphic novels and figures and meet authors. Also SUN 17. Avoid Ticketmaster fees by calling the box office. Cost: $24 ($18 student, military, senior; $17 ages 7 to 15; free ages 6 and younger)

SUN 17

Catoberfest

BEACON

3 – 7 p.m. Hudson Valley Brewery

7 E. Main St.

catoberfest.brownpapertickets.com

This 11th annual fundraiser for Mid Hudson Animal Aid will include beer and other beverages as well as food from The Beacon Daily. There will also be a raffle and live music from Tony DePaolo, Nate Allen and Paul Baretta; The Costellos; Judith Tulloch and Stephen Franchino; the Marsh Kings Daughter featuring Emily Hague, Rafi, Sekaya and Jon Slackman; and The Black Coffee Blues Band. Free

TUES 19

National Voter Registration Day

GARRISON

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Register to vote or to work at the polls. At 4 p.m., an election specialist will be on hand for an hour to answer questions.

TUES 19

Magellan Ship Replica

KINGSTON

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Hudson River Maritime Museum

50 Rondout Landing | 845-338-0071

hrmm.org/naotrinidad

A replica of Ferdinand Magellan’s Nao Trinidad, the four-mast vessel that the Portuguese explorer captained during the first circumnavigation of the world from 1519 to 1522, will dock at the museum for tours through Oct. 8. The boat, completed in 2018, took 14 years to construct. Register online. Cost: $15 ($5 ages 5 to 12, free for children younger than 5)

SAT 23

Tag Sale

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

For its third annual fundraiser sale, the library and residents will sell household items, clothing, toys, tools and many other items.

SAT 23

Putnam Culture Fest

KENT

11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Veterans Memorial Park

201 Gypsy Trail Road

bit.ly/culture-fest-2023

This annual festival, organized by the county’s Community Engagement & Police Advisory Board, will feature circus performers, food, live music and children’s activities. Cost: $10 ($5 ages 2 to 12, military)

SAT 23

Cold Spring Lions BBQ

PHILIPSTOWN

3 – 7 p.m. Taconic Outdoor Education Center

75 Mountain Laurel Lane

coldspringlions.org

For their annual fundraiser, the Lions will have a raw bar and barbecued chicken and ribs. Cost: $85

SUN 24

I Run Beacon 5K

BEACON

8 a.m. Memorial Park

2 Cahill Drive | bit.ly/run-beacon

For the 12th annual fundraiser to benefit the community group I Am Beacon, run or walk or join virtually to complete the 5K wherever you are. Cost: $35

SUN 24

Spirit of Beacon Day

BEACON

11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Main Street

Get to know your neighbors and visit booths from organizations, churches and businesses. There will be food for sale and live music on two stages. The parade begins at 1 p.m.

SUN 24

Haldane Athletic Hall of Fame

GARRISON

11:30 a.m. Highlands Country Club

955 Route 9D

haldaneschool.org/athletics

Haldane High School will honor a select group of athletes, teams and coaches at this annual lunch. RSVP by SUN 17. Cost: $85

KIDS & FAMILY

SUN 17

Car Seat Check

BEACON

10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Elks Lodge

900 Wolcott Ave.

Technicians can evaluate your installation to make sure it’s secure.

TUES 19

Make Your Own Piñatas

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 4 to 10 are invited to design a piñata created from a paper bag. Registration required.

THURS 21

Escape Room

BEACON

4 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Use clues to find a way out. For ages 11 and older; registration required.

FRI 22

Make Your Own Apple Donuts

GARRISON

3:30 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Make a tasty craft and learn about apples. For ages 4 to 12; registration required.

SAT 23

Blue Family Fun Magic & Music

PHILIPSTOWN

9 a.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9

philipstowndemocrats.org

Marco the Magician and Louie Miranda, a bilingual Spanish and English singer and musician, will perform, and there will be food for sale from the Cheddar Wagon. Sponsored by Philipstown Democrats. Free

SAT 23

Studio on the Farm

WAPPINGERS FALLS

10:30 a.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane | diaart.org

Children ages 5 and older can learn from a practicing artist and experiment with materials and styles. Register online. Free

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 16

Bird Walk

PHILIPSTOWN

8 a.m. Hubbard Lodge | 2920 Route 9

putnamhighlandsaudubon.org

Look for migrating birds with a guide. Registration required. Free

TUES 19

Herbs & Homeopathy for Kids

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Tara Gregorio, a herbalist, will discuss how to support young

children as they build their immunity.

THURS 21

Geode Dyeing

GARRISON

6 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Tie dye a pillowcase in a rock formation while enjoying a beverage during this creative happy hour. Also FRI 22. Cost: $65

SAT 23

Solutions to the Food Waste Problem

MAHOPAC

12:30 p.m. Mahopac Library

668 Route 6 | bit.ly/3Kz00Eg

This panel discussion will include Martha Elder of Second Chance Foods, Karen Ertl of Philipstown’s Food Waste Advisory Committee and Jennifer Lerner of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County. Free

SAT 23

Mappy Hour

COLD SPRING

5:30 p.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn about local history during the American Revolution while enjoying a beverage. Cost: $25 ($20 members)

SUN 24

The Trial of Major André

FISHKILL

11 a.m. Trinity Episcopal Church

5 Elm St. | eventbrite.com/o/fishkill-historical-society

Actors Sean Grady and Gary Petagine will dramatize the 1780 trial of the British officer who conspired with Benedict Arnold. Cost: $18 ($10 members)





SUN 24

Introduction to Quilting

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The Hudson Valley Modern Quilters Guild will teach the basics. Ages 10 and older. Registration required.

VISUAL ART

SAT 16

Bhakti Baxter

BEACON

4 – 6 p.m. Mother Gallery

1154 North Ave. | 845-236-6039

mothergallery.art

Baxter’s latest paintings will be on view through Oct. 21.



SUN 17

Stonecrop Artists Invitational

PHILIPSTOWN

2 – 6 p.m. Stonecrop Gardens

81 Stonecrop Lane | 845-265-2000

Friedrike Merck curated this show of art created after summer visits to the garden. Through Oct. 30. Cost: $10

SAT 23

Exquisite Corpse Workshop

GARRISON

10 a.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

Martha Bone will lead a drawing-game workshop in which each participant adds a sketch to create a strange and interesting character. For ages 8 and older. Cost: $65

SAT 23

Drawing Northgate

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St.

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Thom Johnson, who taught art at Irvington High School for 30 years and is an expert on the Cornish estate ruins, will lead this two-part class. Cost: $35 ($30 members)

SAT 23

David Provan

GARRISON

5 – 7 p.m. Garrison Art Center

23 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3960

garrisonartcenter.org

The artist will share his sculptures and paintings in an exhibit called Barely Not Impossible. Through Nov. 5.



HIGH HOLY DAYS

SAT 16

Rosh Hashanah

BEACON

9 a.m. Beacon Hebrew Alliance

331 Verplanck Ave.

beaconhebrewalliance.org

Registration is required for the Jewish New Year celebration and opens to members on FRI 15. Also SUN 17, followed at 4 p.m. by Tashlich at Long Dock Park.

SAT 16

Rosh Hashanah

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Philipstown Reform Synagogue

1 Chestnut St.

philipstownreformsynagogue.org

Rabbi Helaine Ettinger will lead the service, which will be followed by Tashlich at the river.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 16

Penelope

GARRISON

7 p.m. Hudson Valley Shakespeare

2015 Route 9 | 845-265-9575

hvshakespeare.org

See the world premiere of this one-person show starring Tatiana Wechsler as The Odyssey is retold through a character on the margins. Also SUN 17 (closing). Cost: $10 to $100

SAT 16

One-Act Play Festival

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

See plays by regional playwrights at the 17th annual Aery Theatre festival. Also SUN 17. Cost: $25 ($20 students, seniors)

SAT 16

Calendar Girls

WAPPINGERS FALLS

8 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This British musical follows the lives of 11 older women who posed nude to raise money for the Leukemia Research Foundation. Also SUN 17, FRI 22, SAT 23. Cost: $22 ($20 seniors, military, students, ages 12 and younger)

SAT 16

Anthony Rodia

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The comedian will perform stand-up in his Totally Relatable Tour. A meet-and-greet is available following the show for $30. Cost: $42.50 to $59.50

SAT 16

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

The storytellers will include Adam Wade, Carly Ciarrocchi, Maggie Crane, Carla Katz, Mark Pagán and Jake Hart. Cost: $20

SUN 17

Community Playwriting Workshop

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

hvshakespeare.org

This year’s theme for the annual playwriting “Bake-Off” sponsored by the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival is Love’s Labor’s Lost, or Jack Hath Not Jill. During this two-hour workshop led by Christine Scarfuto, acting director of the MFA playwriting program at Hunter College, writers will use a list of items as prompts. Five to seven submitted plays will be performed in November by HVSF actors. A second workshop is scheduled for 1 p.m. at The Garrison, 2015 Route 9.

SUN 17

Donna Masini

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

The poet will read from her most recent collection, 4:30 Movie, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10

FRI 22

Boomhouse

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Cold Spring resident and Listuguj Mi’gmaq First Nation member Summer Hart will read from her debut poetry collection.

SAT 23

When the World Didn’t End

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Guinevere Turner will read from and discuss her new memoir about growing up in a cult before moving to Garrison when she was 11. Co-hosted with Split Rock Books.

SAT 23

Soon is Now

BEACON

2 – 5 p.m. Long Dock Park

23 Long Dock Road

This Climate Change Theatre Action event will include performances in the park as well as opportunities to meet activists from local organizations. Sign up for an 80-minute tour at 2:30, 3 or 3:30 p.m. The Resistance Revival Chorus will perform at 5 p.m. Free

MUSIC

SAT 16

The Englishtown Project

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

This tribute band will play music from a Grateful Dead show in New Jersey in 1977 after the group had released Terrapin Station. The Marshall Tucker Band and New Riders of the Purple Sage opened. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

SUN 17

Putnam Chorale

BEACON

3 p.m. St. Joachim’s Church

51 Leonard St. | putnamchorale.org

The chorale’s program, Poppin’ Through the Decades, will include hits from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s. Cost: $20 ($15 seniors, children)

SUN 17

Scott Cook and Pamela Mae

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Canadian singers and songwriters will play music from their latest release, Tangle of Souls. Cost: $20 ($25 door)

FRI 22

The Mommyheads

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcenter.org

The band will debut its latest album, Coney Island Kid. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





FRI 22

Sirsy

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The rock-and-soul duo of Melanie Krahmer and Rich Libutti will play music from their latest release, Hell No. Brad Cole will open. Cost: $20 ($25 door)





SAT 23

Porchfest

COLD SPRING

11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. Main Street

coldspringnychamber.com

Businesses and organizations will host concerts — including by Aria Anjali, Kat and Stephen Selman, Heavy Nettles, Sam Sauer and J. Rattlesnake — followed by a closing set by the Daniel Kelly Trio at 7:30 p.m. at the bandstand. See the website for the schedule and locations. Free

SAT 23

Beth Leavel

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Leavel, who won a Tony for her performance in The Drowsy Chaperone, will perform as part of the Depot Cabaret series. Cost: $35





SAT 23

Lessons from Strangers

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m.

Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

John Brown’s multimedia performance includes storytelling, visual art and music based on a long-term collaborative project with Sapri, an Indonesian artist. Cost: $20

SAT 23

Top of the World

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The Carpenters tribute band will play their hits and classics. Cost: $40 to $55

SAT 23

Jonah Smith Band

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The singer and songwriter will play with Andy Stack (guitar, vocals), Manuel Quintana (drums) and Brandon Morrison (bass). Carillo/Seville opens. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SUN 24

Bryce Edwards Frivolity Hour

GARRISON

7 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

The show, part of the Depot Cabaret series, will feature Edwards with his band: Conal Fowkes (piano), Scott Ricketts (cornet), Ricky Alexander (reeds) and Jay Rattman (bass sax). Cost: $25

CIVIC

MON 18

School Board

BEACON

7 p.m. Beacon High School

101 Matteawan Road | 845-838-6900

beaconk12.org

MON 18

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011

MON 18

Village Board

NELSONVILLE

7:30 p.m. Village Hall

258 Main St. 845-265-2500

TUES 19

School Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Auditorium | 15 Craigside Drive

845-265-9254 | haldaneschool.org

WED 20

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 20

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org