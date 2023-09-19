Garrison School, Libraries Get State Funds

Assembly members direct grants

The Howland Public Library in Beacon, the Butterfield Library in Cold Spring and the Garrison school district each received state funds recently directed to them by state Assembly members.

Each Assembly member receives $250,000 from the 2023-24 state budget to distribute to nonprofits, municipalities and school districts.

Jonathan Jacobson, whose district includes Beacon, on Sept. 14 announced he had secured $15,000 to allow the Howland library to purchase desks that are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“Their old desks were designed for a pre-digital area and lacked adequate space for computer terminals,” Jacobson said in a statement. “The new ADA-compliant desks are bigger but also on wheels, which makes them easier to move.”

Dana Levenberg, whose district includes Philipstown, and who is a member of the Libraries and Educational Technology committee, said on Sept. 12 she had distributed her funds to 10 recipients, including the Butterfield library for a new bicycle delivery program ($15,000) and the Garrison school district for cultural arts instruction ($35,000).

Johanna Reinhardt, director of the Butterfield Library, said bicycle delivery will “bring the library’s many resources to all corners of our community in a fun, unique, and eco-conscious way.”

The Garrison School said it will use its grant to enhance instructional materials for art, music and performing arts at all grade levels.

Levenberg said in a statement that her office is reviewing applications for a second round of funding of $125,000 or $250,000 grants for capital projects. Municipalities, school districts and nonprofits that have qualified through the state’s grants gateway can visit bit.ly/crest-guidelines. The deadline is 4 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 29).