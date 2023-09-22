Varsity Roundup: Haldane

BOYS’ SOCCER — Last year the Blue Devils lost only two games en route to the Class C state title; this season they were in the midst of a three-game losing streak when they thrashed visiting Poughkeepsie, 7-0, on Sept. 15, behind three goals from Clem Grossman and two from Matt Nachamkin. Ty Villela and Milo Pearsall also scored.

Grossman scored the first goal 11 minutes into the game, and then the Blue Devils broke it open with four goals in three minutes. They led 6-0 at the half and Coach Ahmed Dwidar was able to get all 23 players on his roster into the game.

On a rainy Monday (Sept. 18), the Blue Devils took on Peekskill, hoping to beat the Red Devils for the first time in four seasons. Haldane scored twice in the first half ­— Villela on an assist from Grossman, and Grossman on a free kick — and held on for a 2-1 victory.

On Tuesday they traveled to Putnam Valley, extending their streak to three with a 3-0 win. Grossman recorded two goals and an assist, and Max Westphal had a goal and an assist of his own.

The Blue Devils (4-3) will face North Salem at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 23) for homecoming, and on Sept. 29 will host Pawling at 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS’ SOCCER — Haldane notched its first win at home on Sept. 14 with a 3-0 victory over Woodlands. Josephine Foley-Hedlund scored twice and Stella Gretina tapped in a cross from Miley Pena-Rider. “Josie’s work ethic is always on, and it’s really awesome to see,” said Coach Mary Callaghan.

The Blue Devils made it three in a row on Tuesday (Sept. 19) with a 2-1 win over Peekskill. After being down 1-0 at half, Haldane got goals from Miley Pena-Rider and Anna-Catherine Nelson.

Haldane traveled to Beacon on Thursday (Sept. 21). On Saturday, the team (3-2) will host Putnam Valley at 11 a.m. for homecoming. On Tuesday they will travel to Pawling and on Thursday host North Salem at 5 p.m.

GIRLS’ TENNIS — After a 5-0 shellacking by Croton-Harmon, Haldane faced Westlake on Sept. 14 but fell short, 3-2.

At first doubles, Camilla McDaniel and Julie Shields won (6-3, 6-4), and at second doubles, Mary McBride and Scout Thankur-deBeer won (6-4, 6-1). “The communication between the partners has really been great of late, and they’re starting to play much more aggressively,” said Coach Simon Dudar.

On Tuesday (Sept. 19), the Blue Devils lost, 5-0, at Leffell but on Wednesday defeated Valhalla, 3-1. Ellen O’Hara won at first singles (6-4, 6-0) and Ella Mekeel at second singles (6-4, 7-5).

On Saturday, the Blue Devils will host Pleasantville at 11 a.m. for homecoming; on Tuesday they travel to Croton-Harmon.

VOLLEYBALL — After winning their first game of the season on Sept. 7, it has been tough going for the Blue Devils. Their fourth straight loss came at home on Tuesday (Sept. 19) to Tuckahoe (25-16, 25-9, 25-20).

Last week, they fell on Sept. 14 to O’Neill (24-20, 25-17, 25-7). Nevertheless, Coach Nancy Bowden said she liked her team’s energy. “Our serves were so much better and the communication was there,” she said.

Scotia Hartford led with five aces, and went 12 for 13 on serves. Emily Tomann had three aces and went 9 for 10 on serves. She also led Haldane in kills with five and digs with nine.

The Blue Devils (1-4) hosted Croton-Harmon on Thursday (Sept. 21) and will host Pawling at 6 p.m. on Wednesday (Sept. 27)

FOOTBALL — The Blue Devils (2-0) had the week off but return to action today (Sept. 22), hosting Tuckahoe (2-0) at 7 p.m. for homecoming.