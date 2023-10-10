Two Injured in Route 9 Crash

Two people were injured in an automobile crash on Route 9 in Philipstown on Monday (Oct. 9), according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 9 a.m., Joseph Pidala, 65, of Cold Spring, was making a turn from the southbound lane into Pidala Material & Supply at 3492 Route 9 when the rear of his dump truck was struck by a 2014 Honda in the northbound lane driven by Amber Paneto, 20, also of Cold Spring. After the collision, her vehicle went into the southbound lane and struck a 2012 Kia driven by Patrick Pendzuk, 59, of Beacon.

Paneto was flown by helicopter to Westchester Medical Center and Pendzuk was taken by Philipstown Ambulance to Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie. Route 9 was closed for about an hour; the North Highlands Fire Department assisted at the scene.