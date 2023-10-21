Around Town (Photos)

PUTNAM DANCE — Three companies — Isadora/NYC, Erick Hawkins Dance Co. and the Putnam County Dance Project — performed on Oct. 8 at the Lake Carmel Arts Center.

FISH STORY — Two Cold Spring residents, writer Nicole Vitale and illustrator Sarah Monck, visited the Desmond-Fish Public Library on Oct. 3 to read from their book, Ollie, about a fish that touches the heart of a little girl in a magical fishbowl.

POP-UP THRIFT — A thrift sale at St. Mary’s in Cold Spring on Oct. 7 to 9 raised more than $10,000 for the church and the Philipstown Food Panty. Among the items for sale were Halloween costumes for children, and there was also a mending station.

GARDEN FUND — In anticipation of the 100th anniversary of the Veteran’s Memorial Building in Beacon, the Tioronda Garden Club donated funds toward beautification of the building and grounds. From left are John MacEnroe, treasurer of American Legion Beacon Post 203, club president Geraldine Fuller and past presidents (and veterans) Robert Haight and Norm McLeod. (Photo provided)