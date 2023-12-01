Kingston: Church to Music Space

A violinist has proposed transforming the long-vacant Methodist Church into a music school and performance venue.

Tom Krueger shared his proposal with the city Planning Board last month, according to the Daily Freeman. He envisions the Kingston Music Initiative in the basement and a concert hall in the former sanctuary. “It has beautiful sound,” he said of the space.

He said he didn’t anticipate attendance would exceed what the church had when active. The former parsonage could house musicians in residency, he said, and the church’s owners said they would donate the structure to the music school if the Planning Board were open to the project.

City Planner Sue Cahill offered her endorsement: “It’s an excellent adaptive reuse,” she said. The church, built in 1868, formerly housed a homeless shelter and wedding space before being sold to its current owners in 2019 for $687,500.