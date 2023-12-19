SUN 24
Our Lady of Loretto
COLD SPRING
4 & 8 p.m. 24 Fair St.
845-265-3718 | ladyofloretto.org
Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. and noon on Christmas Day.
SUN 24
St. Joachim’s
BEACON
4:30 p.m. & Midnight. 51 Leonard St.
stjoachim-stjohn.org
SUN 24
St. John the Evangelist
BEACON
4:30 p.m. 35 Willow St.
stjoachim-stjohn.org
A Spanish-language mass is scheduled for 6 p.m. On Christmas Day, Mass will be held at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
SUN 24
United Methodist Church
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. 216 Main St.
The service will be hosted with the Highlands Chapel.
SUN 24
St. Mary’s Episcopal
COLD SPRING
5 p.m. 1 Chestnut St
845-228-4167 | stmaryscoldspring.org
SUN 24
First Presbyterian
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. 10 Academy St.
presbychurchcoldspring.org
SUN 24
St. Philip’s Episcopal
GARRISON
9 p.m. 1101 Route 9D
stphilipshighlands.org
A pageant is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
