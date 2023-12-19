SUN 24

Our Lady of Loretto

COLD SPRING

4 & 8 p.m. 24 Fair St.

845-265-3718 | ladyofloretto.org

Mass will be held at 8:30 a.m. and noon on Christmas Day.

SUN 24

St. Joachim’s

BEACON

4:30 p.m. & Midnight. 51 Leonard St.

stjoachim-stjohn.org

SUN 24

St. John the Evangelist

BEACON

4:30 p.m. 35 Willow St.

stjoachim-stjohn.org

A Spanish-language mass is scheduled for 6 p.m. On Christmas Day, Mass will be held at 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

SUN 24

United Methodist Church

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. 216 Main St.

The service will be hosted with the Highlands Chapel.

SUN 24

St. Mary’s Episcopal

COLD SPRING

5 p.m. 1 Chestnut St

845-228-4167 | stmaryscoldspring.org

SUN 24

First Presbyterian

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. 10 Academy St.

presbychurchcoldspring.org

SUN 24

St. Philip’s Episcopal

GARRISON

9 p.m. 1101 Route 9D

stphilipshighlands.org

A pageant is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.