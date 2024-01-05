The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for the Mid-Hudson Valley, including the Highlands.

The service said on Friday (Jan. 5) that heavy snow with accumulations of six to 12 inches is possible Saturday afternoon through Sunday, at up to one inch per hour, as well as wind gusts of up to 35 mph.

The weather service said the conditions could make travel difficult.

For resources, see our Storm Update Page.

