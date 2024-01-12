The Legislatures in Dutchess and Putnam counties faced criticism when they amended the 2024 budgets proposed by their county executives to raise salaries for some elected officials.

In Dutchess, outgoing County Executive William F.X. O’Neil raised concerns but did not intervene. In Putnam, County Executive Kevin Byrne vetoed the raises but a majority of legislators overruled him.

Here is a snapshot of salaries for elected officials in Dutchess and Putnam, how they have risen and how they compare to neighboring counties.