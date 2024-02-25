Fire found in basement of home

The Beacon Fire Department responded at 11:49 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 25) to a fire in the basement of a home at 39 Falconer St.

Arriving three minutes later, firefighters observed a large amount of smoke coming from the single-family house. A second alarm was transmitted for assistance from the Village of Fishkill and Castle Point fire departments.

The cause is being investigated by the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division. The Beacon Police Department, Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Dutchess County and Beacon medics assisted and the Glenham and Rombout fire departments provided stand-by cover for the city until firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 3 p.m.