Fire found in basement of home

The Beacon Fire Department responded at 11:49 a.m. on Sunday (Feb. 25) to a fire in the basement of a home at 39 Falconer St.

Arriving three minutes later, firefighters observed a large amount of smoke coming from the single-family house. A second alarm was transmitted for assistance from the Village of Fishkill and Castle Point fire departments.

The cause is being investigated by the Dutchess County Fire Investigation Division. The Beacon Police Department, Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Dutchess County and Beacon medics assisted and the Glenham and Rombout fire departments provided stand-by cover for the city until firefighters cleared the scene shortly after 3 p.m.

Behind The Story

Type: News

News: Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Articles attributed to "staff" are written by the editor or a senior editor. This is typically because they are brief items based on a single source, such as a press release, or there are multiple contributors, such as a collection of photos.

Leave a comment

The Current welcomes comments on its coverage and local issues. All online comments are moderated, must include your full name and may appear in print. See our guidelines here.