Johanna Mularadelis, 92, of Matawan, New Jersey, a former village treasurer for the Village of Cold Spring, died Feb. 27.

She was born June 1, 1931, in Lynbrook, New York, the daughter of Christopher and Barbara Smiros. In 1955, she married Constantine “Dino” Mularadelis in Astoria, Queens, and the couple moved to Cold Spring, where Johanna was active with the PTA and Boy Scouts, and Dino in local politics. He died in 1994.

Johanna served as the village treasurer and later worked for as a payroll clerk for the Haldane Central School District until her retirement. She enjoyed traveling and taking day trips with the seniors club.

She is survived by her children, Chris Mularadelis (Dorene) of Aberdeen, New Jersey; James Mularadelis (Marcia Medina) of Austin, Texas; and Rose Monroe of Goshen; and her grandchildren, Emily, Christopher and Anastasia. She is also survived by her brother, Alex Smiros, of Palm Coast, Florida. Her brother, Constantine Smiros of Cold Spring, died in 2007.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday (March 2) at 10:30 a.m. at St. Basil’s Academy, 79 Saint Basil Road, in Garrison, followed by interment at Cold Spring Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Basil’s Academy (sbagoa.org).