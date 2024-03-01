GIRLS’ BASKETBALL — Haldane’s season came to an end on Feb. 25 in the Section I, Class C semifinals when the Blue Devils lost to Tuckahoe, 58-34, at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Tuckahoe, the No. 1 seed, began the game with a 13-0 run and its swarming press and fast-paced offense appeared to catch the Blue Devils off guard.

Photos by Skip Pearlman























By the end of the first quarter, the Tigers had a commanding 26-6 lead, although for the rest of the game the Blue Devils were much more competitive. Ruby Poses hit three 3-pointers in the first half and Camilla McDaniel had 10 of Haldane’s 11 points in the third quarter.

“I’m proud of the girls, for not just the season we had, but for the fact that they didn’t give up,” said Coach Charles Martinez. The Blue Devils, who finished 3-18 last season, improved to 9-13.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL — The Blue Devils, who finished the regular season at 17-3 and are ranked as the best Class C boys’ team by the New York State Sportswriters Association, had the week off as they wait for their Section I title game at 7:15 p.m. on Sunday (March 3) at the Westchester County Center.

No. 1 Haldane will face No. 3 Leffell (13-8), which upset No. 2 Tuckahoe, 47-36, on Feb. 25. The title game will be streamed at locallive.tv. The Blue Devils defeated Leffell during the regular season, 55-48, one of only four Haldane wins in which the margin of victory was fewer than 10 points.