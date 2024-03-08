Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])

COMMUNITY

SAT 9

Putnam Repair Cafe

MAHOPAC

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Middle School

425 Baldwin Place Road

sustainableputnam.org/repair-cafe

Fixers will help restore your broken items and save them from the landfill at this event hosted by Sustainable Putnam. Free

SAT 9

Parade Of Green

BEACON

Noon. Main Street

facebook.com/paradeofgreen

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at this community event, which will include local organizations, bands and festivities.



SUN 10

Daylight Saving Time

2 a.m. Set clocks ahead one hour

KIDS & FAMILY

TUES 12

Cove Care Table Talk

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Cold Spring Pizza

120 Main St. | 845-225-2700, x117

covecarecenter.org

Enjoy a free pizza dinner at this event designed to “promote resiliency and family connections.” RSVP to [email protected] or by phone.

THURS 14

Sticker-Palooza

BEACON

3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Children ages 10 and older are invited to decorate a notebook. Registration required.

FRI 15

Black Panther

COLD SPRING

6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Teens can watch the 2018 Oscar-winning film about Wakanda, a technologically advanced African nation, and its leader’s struggle to keep it from being dragged into a war. Registration required.



SAT 16

Peter and the Wolf

COLD SPRING

1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

An orchestra directed by Rachel Evans will perform Prokofiev’s “symphonic fairy tale,” along with a crankie and puppets. The concert will be followed by an instrument petting zoo. Cost: $25 ($5 children)

SAT 16

Encanto

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Watch the 2021 Disney film about a gifted family in a magical house in Colombia and sing along to the soundtrack. Registration required.

SECOND SATURDAY

SAT 9

Art is Elementary

BEACON

1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library

313 Main St. | 845-831-1134

beaconlibrary.org

Artwork created by students from Beacon’s four primary schools will be on display at this annual show. Through March 31.

SAT 9

Mass Hysteria! A Cats & Dogs Group Show!

BEACON

5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.

212-255-2505 | clutter.co

See multiples and prints. Through April 5.

SAT 9

Goddesses, Emperors & Friends

BEACON

5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass

162 Main St.

845-440-0068 | hudsonbeachglass.com

The paintings of Patricia Di Bella-Kreger will be on display. Through April 7.

SAT 9

Joel Brown | Elemental

BEACON

6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery

506 Main St. | baugallery.org

Brown’s ceramic forms will be on display in the Beacon Room and Elemental, a group show, in Galleries 1 and 2. Through April 7.



SAT 9

Shhhh… A Secret Project

BEACON

6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects

484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com

According to the gallery, the artists in this interactive group show used discarded household items to “explore the things we hold on to and the things we wish we didn’t.”

TALKS & TOURS

SAT 9

Depolarizing Within

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St. | bit.ly/braver-angels-CS

Learn techniques during this three-hour workshop “to be critical without demonizing, dismissing or stereotyping” when talking politics. Register online. Free

SAT 9

It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.

845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com

Anne de Marcken will discuss her debut novel about a woman’s experience in the afterlife.

SAT 9

Sam Rebelein and Clay McLeod Chapman

BEACON

8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.

845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com

The writers will read from their latest horror novels and discuss the genre. Edenville, by Rebelein (below), is set in the Hudson Valley and What Kind of Mother, by Chapman, is a folk-horror classic.





SUN 10

AI: What It Means

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Learn about artificial intelligence technology and what it means for our lives.

WED 13

Archiving Your Family Memories

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

The presentation will cover ways to preserve and share photos, slides, videotapes and other media.

THURS 14

HerStory

COLD SPRING

Noon. Putnam History Museum

63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010

putnamhistorymuseum.org

Learn more from Executive Director Cassie Ward about 20 remarkable Putnam County women from the American Revolution to the present as part of the museum’s Lunch & Learn series. The talk will also be streamed via Zoom. Register online. Cost: $5 (members free)

THURS 14

New York Heat Act

BEACON

5:30 p.m. St. Andrew Church

15 South Ave. | bit.ly/heat-act-3-14

Beacon Climate Action Now will host this teach-in and dinner to explain how the proposed New York Heat Act can protect people from rising energy bills. The speakers will include representatives from New Yorkers for Clean Power and For The Many.

SUN 17

Death Café

GARRISON

3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

This discussion group is open to anyone who wants to become more comfortable talking about death and dying.

SUN 17

Community Conversation About Visitation

COLD SPRING

3:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

Dar Williams, Evan Schwartz, Kiko Lattau and Nat Prentice will host and facilitate this discussion about visitors to Philipstown.

NATURE & OUTDOORS

SAT 9

Conserving Our Native Rabbit

GARRISON

2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library

472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020

desmondfishlibrary.org

Wildlife biologist Sue Booth-Binczik will talk about the declining population of the New England cottontail and conservation efforts. Registration required. The event is co-hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.

SUN 10

Winter Tree ID Walk

BEAR MOUNTAIN

1 p.m. Bear Mountain State Park

55 Hessian Drive | nysparks.com

Park rangers will lead a guided hike and show how to identify trees without their leaves. Parking is $10. Free

FRI 15

Community Hike

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

Meet at the West Point Foundry Preserve lot to hike the Foundry Trail. Registration required.

SAT 16

How to Create a Pollinator Pathway

BEACON

10 a.m. Beacon Recreation Center

23 W. Center St.

This panel discussion with Blair Patterson, Monika Aymar-Blair, Anna West and Karen Quiana will offer guidance on how to support pollinators and the importance of connected habitats.

SUN 17

Opening of the Fields

WAPPINGERS FALLS

4 p.m. Common Ground Farm

79 Farmstead Lane

commongroundfarm.org

Farm staff and community partners will lead a walk through the fields that includes reflections and readings.

STAGE & SCREEN

SAT 9

Met HD: La Forza del Destino

POUGHKEEPSIE

Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.

845-473-2072 | bardavon.org

Soprano Lise Davidsen performs the lead in this livestream. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)

SAT 9

CP2 Series Readers Theatre

WAPPINGERS FALLS

2 p.m. County Players Theater

2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491

countyplayers.org

This third annual mini-festival will include the reading of two plays: Photograph 51 at 2 p.m. and Silent Sky at 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. on SUN 10. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)

SAT 9

From the Foundry Archives

COLD SPRING

7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration

45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org

Joanna Castle Miller, Lisa Pertoso, TJ Del Reno, Don Romaniello and Michael Short will perform improv comedy with prompts from the history of Cold Spring and the West Point Foundry. Cost: $15

SAT 9

Red Silk

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | 845-831-4988

howlandculturalcentertix.com

This two-act play by Lois Achimovich, produced by Hit House and Beacon Litfest, is making its U.S. premiere. Directed by Bronwen Carson and starring Shane Killoran and Beacon actors John Blesso and John Hartzell, it explores the relationship between Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Anne Sexton and two of her psychiatrists. Also SUN 10. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 10

Kateri Kosek

PUTNAM VALLEY

3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Kosek will read from her latest collection, American Eclipse, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10





WED 13

A League of Their Own

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

As part of the 12 Months of Tom Hanks series, watch the 1992 film about a women’s baseball league in which Hanks plays a coach to players Geena Davis, Madonna and Lori Petty, among others.

FRI 15

Dirt

KENT LAKES

7:30 p.m. Arts on the Lake

640 Route 52 | 845-228-2685

artsonthelake.org

The play explores local history through the lives of Wappinger chief Daniel Nimham, an enslaved miller and an heiress from a ruling family. Also SAT 16, SUN 17. Cost: $20 ($15 members, $10 students)

FRI 15

Easter Parade

GARRISON

7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre

10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900

philipstowndepottheatre.org

Enjoy the 1948 film, directed by Irving Berlin and starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, as part of the Cinema Depot series. Cost: $15





SAT 16

The Artichoke

BEACON

8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center

477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com

This month’s storytellers are Erin Barker, Kate Greathead, Andrew McGill, Vernon Payne, Mike Brown and Jim O’Grady. Cost: $20

MUSIC

SAT 9

A Celtic Celebration

PUTNAM VALLEY

7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center

729 Peekskill Hollow Road

tompkinscorners.org

Liz Hanley, Jefferson Hamer and the TC Ceili Band will perform. Cost: $20

SAT 9

West Point Band and Westchester Symphonic Winds

WEST POINT

8 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road

845-938-4159 | westpointband.com

The collaborative concert will focus on the works of American composers over three centuries. Free

SAT 9

The Life and Music of George Michael

PEEKSKILL

8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

The tribute concert will feature the late singer’s music with Wham! and as a solo artist. Cost: $50 to $70

SAT 9

Tom Chapin

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The three-time Grammy winner will present his annual birthday concert. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





SUN 10

Daimh

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The five-piece Gaelic group will perform music from its latest release, Tuneship. Cost: $30 ($35 door)

SUN 10

Hudson Valley Irish Fest Fundraiser

PEEKSKILL

7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley

1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039

paramounthudsonvalley.com

Violinist Daisy Jopling will be joined by the Peekskill City Singers, Ovation Strings and the Narrowbacks. Cost: $32 to $50

MON 11

Dropkick Murphys

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza

midhudsonciviccenter.org

The Boston rock group will play with guests Pennywise and the Scratch. Cost: $63

FRI 15

Sharkey & the Sparks

BEACON

8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Sharkey and Ben McEwen will be joined by Quinn and Oliver Petkus, Felipe Torres, RJ McCarty, Luis Perez and Premik Russell-Tubbs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)

SAT 16

Modern Music in the Irish Tradition

COLD SPRING

2 p.m. St. Mary’s

1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com

Lindsey Horner and Timothy Hill will perform in the Parish Hall. Donations welcome. Free

SAT 16

Music Collaborative

COLD SPRING

6 p.m. Foundry Rose | 55 Main St.

845-809-5480 | thefoundryrose.com

Bring an acoustic instrument and join in to play or sing a favorite song with a group of musicians led by Brian Grahn and Mike Casale.

SAT 16

Joe McPhee with Strings

POUGHKEEPSIE

8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center

12 Vassar St. | joemcphee.eventbrite.com

Elysium Furnace Works presents the multi-instrumentalist with a group of 10 string players, including Gwen Laster, Billy Stein, Aliya Ultan and Melanie Dyer. Cost: $30 ($40 door)

SAT 16

The Best of the ’70s

BEACON

8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

Dizzyfish and the Uptown Horns will perform rock, pop and folk hits. Cost: $45 ($50 door)

SUN 17

The Jeremiahs

BEACON

7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.

845-855-1300 | townecrier.com

The Celtic band will perform to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Cost: $30 ($35 door)





VISUAL ARTS

SAT 9

Blind Date Recursive 04

BEACON

2 p.m. Dia:Beacon

3 Beekman St. | diaart.org

In the fourth of five discussions centered on Rita McBride’s Arena (1997), a facilitator will pose a question and act as an instigator, listener and moderator as participants create a question for the next session. Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children, free for Beacon residents)

SAT 16

Herstory

COLD SPRING

1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library

10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040

butterfieldlibrary.org

This is the opening reception for an exhibit of artwork by community members to celebrate Women’s History Month.

CIVIC

MON 11

Dutchess Legislature

POUGHKEEPSIE

7 p.m. Legislative Chambers

22 Market St. | 845-486-2100

dutchessny.gov

MON 11

City Council

BEACON

7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza

845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov

WED 13

Village Board

COLD SPRING

7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.

845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov

WED 13

School Board

GARRISON

7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D

845-424-3689 | gufs.org

THURS 14

State of the County

RED HOOK

5:30 p.m. High School | 103 W Market St.

dutchessny.gov/RSVP

Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino will speak. Register by TUES 12.