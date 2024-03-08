Edited by Pamela Doan ([email protected])
COMMUNITY
SAT 9
Putnam Repair Cafe
MAHOPAC
10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Middle School
425 Baldwin Place Road
sustainableputnam.org/repair-cafe
Fixers will help restore your broken items and save them from the landfill at this event hosted by Sustainable Putnam. Free
SAT 9
Parade Of Green
BEACON
Noon. Main Street
facebook.com/paradeofgreen
Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at this community event, which will include local organizations, bands and festivities.
SUN 10
Daylight Saving Time
2 a.m. Set clocks ahead one hour
KIDS & FAMILY
TUES 12
Cove Care Table Talk
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Cold Spring Pizza
120 Main St. | 845-225-2700, x117
covecarecenter.org
Enjoy a free pizza dinner at this event designed to “promote resiliency and family connections.” RSVP to [email protected] or by phone.
THURS 14
Sticker-Palooza
BEACON
3:45 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Children ages 10 and older are invited to decorate a notebook. Registration required.
FRI 15
Black Panther
COLD SPRING
6:30 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Teens can watch the 2018 Oscar-winning film about Wakanda, a technologically advanced African nation, and its leader’s struggle to keep it from being dragged into a war. Registration required.
SAT 16
Peter and the Wolf
COLD SPRING
1 & 3 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
An orchestra directed by Rachel Evans will perform Prokofiev’s “symphonic fairy tale,” along with a crankie and puppets. The concert will be followed by an instrument petting zoo. Cost: $25 ($5 children)
SAT 16
Encanto
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Watch the 2021 Disney film about a gifted family in a magical house in Colombia and sing along to the soundtrack. Registration required.
SECOND SATURDAY
SAT 9
Art is Elementary
BEACON
1 – 3 p.m. Howland Public Library
313 Main St. | 845-831-1134
beaconlibrary.org
Artwork created by students from Beacon’s four primary schools will be on display at this annual show. Through March 31.
SAT 9
Mass Hysteria! A Cats & Dogs Group Show!
BEACON
5 – 9 p.m. Clutter Gallery | 139 Main St.
212-255-2505 | clutter.co
See multiples and prints. Through April 5.
SAT 9
Goddesses, Emperors & Friends
BEACON
5 – 8 p.m. Hudson Beach Glass
162 Main St.
845-440-0068 | hudsonbeachglass.com
The paintings of Patricia Di Bella-Kreger will be on display. Through April 7.
SAT 9
Joel Brown | Elemental
BEACON
6 – 8 p.m. BAU Gallery
506 Main St. | baugallery.org
Brown’s ceramic forms will be on display in the Beacon Room and Elemental, a group show, in Galleries 1 and 2. Through April 7.
SAT 9
Shhhh… A Secret Project
BEACON
6 – 9 p.m. Super Secret Projects
484 Main St. | supersecretprojects.com
According to the gallery, the artists in this interactive group show used discarded household items to “explore the things we hold on to and the things we wish we didn’t.”
TALKS & TOURS
SAT 9
Depolarizing Within
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St. | bit.ly/braver-angels-CS
Learn techniques during this three-hour workshop “to be critical without demonizing, dismissing or stereotyping” when talking politics. Register online. Free
SAT 9
It Lasts Forever and Then It’s Over
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Split Rock Books | 97 Main St.
845-265-2080 | splitrockbks.com
Anne de Marcken will discuss her debut novel about a woman’s experience in the afterlife.
SAT 9
Sam Rebelein and Clay McLeod Chapman
BEACON
8 p.m. Stanza Books | 508 Main St.
845-440-3906 | stanzabooks.com
The writers will read from their latest horror novels and discuss the genre. Edenville, by Rebelein (below), is set in the Hudson Valley and What Kind of Mother, by Chapman, is a folk-horror classic.
SUN 10
AI: What It Means
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Learn about artificial intelligence technology and what it means for our lives.
WED 13
Archiving Your Family Memories
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
The presentation will cover ways to preserve and share photos, slides, videotapes and other media.
THURS 14
HerStory
COLD SPRING
Noon. Putnam History Museum
63 Chestnut St. | 845-265-4010
putnamhistorymuseum.org
Learn more from Executive Director Cassie Ward about 20 remarkable Putnam County women from the American Revolution to the present as part of the museum’s Lunch & Learn series. The talk will also be streamed via Zoom. Register online. Cost: $5 (members free)
THURS 14
New York Heat Act
BEACON
5:30 p.m. St. Andrew Church
15 South Ave. | bit.ly/heat-act-3-14
Beacon Climate Action Now will host this teach-in and dinner to explain how the proposed New York Heat Act can protect people from rising energy bills. The speakers will include representatives from New Yorkers for Clean Power and For The Many.
SUN 17
Death Café
GARRISON
3 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
This discussion group is open to anyone who wants to become more comfortable talking about death and dying.
SUN 17
Community Conversation About Visitation
COLD SPRING
3:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
Dar Williams, Evan Schwartz, Kiko Lattau and Nat Prentice will host and facilitate this discussion about visitors to Philipstown.
NATURE & OUTDOORS
SAT 9
Conserving Our Native Rabbit
GARRISON
2 p.m. Desmond-Fish Library
472 Route 403 | 845-424-3020
desmondfishlibrary.org
Wildlife biologist Sue Booth-Binczik will talk about the declining population of the New England cottontail and conservation efforts. Registration required. The event is co-hosted by the library and the Putnam Highlands Audubon Society.
SUN 10
Winter Tree ID Walk
BEAR MOUNTAIN
1 p.m. Bear Mountain State Park
55 Hessian Drive | nysparks.com
Park rangers will lead a guided hike and show how to identify trees without their leaves. Parking is $10. Free
FRI 15
Community Hike
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
Meet at the West Point Foundry Preserve lot to hike the Foundry Trail. Registration required.
SAT 16
How to Create a Pollinator Pathway
BEACON
10 a.m. Beacon Recreation Center
23 W. Center St.
This panel discussion with Blair Patterson, Monika Aymar-Blair, Anna West and Karen Quiana will offer guidance on how to support pollinators and the importance of connected habitats.
SUN 17
Opening of the Fields
WAPPINGERS FALLS
4 p.m. Common Ground Farm
79 Farmstead Lane
commongroundfarm.org
Farm staff and community partners will lead a walk through the fields that includes reflections and readings.
STAGE & SCREEN
SAT 9
Met HD: La Forza del Destino
POUGHKEEPSIE
Noon. Bardavon | 35 Market St.
845-473-2072 | bardavon.org
Soprano Lise Davidsen performs the lead in this livestream. Cost: $30 ($28 members, $23 ages 12 and younger)
SAT 9
CP2 Series Readers Theatre
WAPPINGERS FALLS
2 p.m. County Players Theater
2681 W. Main St. | 845-298-1491
countyplayers.org
This third annual mini-festival will include the reading of two plays: Photograph 51 at 2 p.m. and Silent Sky at 8 p.m. and 2 p.m. on SUN 10. Cost: $15 ($20 for both)
SAT 9
From the Foundry Archives
COLD SPRING
7:30 p.m. Chapel Restoration
45 Market St. | chapelrestoration.org
Joanna Castle Miller, Lisa Pertoso, TJ Del Reno, Don Romaniello and Michael Short will perform improv comedy with prompts from the history of Cold Spring and the West Point Foundry. Cost: $15
SAT 9
Red Silk
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | 845-831-4988
howlandculturalcentertix.com
This two-act play by Lois Achimovich, produced by Hit House and Beacon Litfest, is making its U.S. premiere. Directed by Bronwen Carson and starring Shane Killoran and Beacon actors John Blesso and John Hartzell, it explores the relationship between Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Anne Sexton and two of her psychiatrists. Also SUN 10. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 10
Kateri Kosek
PUTNAM VALLEY
3 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Kosek will read from her latest collection, American Eclipse, followed by a poetry open mic. Cost: $10
WED 13
A League of Their Own
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
As part of the 12 Months of Tom Hanks series, watch the 1992 film about a women’s baseball league in which Hanks plays a coach to players Geena Davis, Madonna and Lori Petty, among others.
FRI 15
Dirt
KENT LAKES
7:30 p.m. Arts on the Lake
640 Route 52 | 845-228-2685
artsonthelake.org
The play explores local history through the lives of Wappinger chief Daniel Nimham, an enslaved miller and an heiress from a ruling family. Also SAT 16, SUN 17. Cost: $20 ($15 members, $10 students)
FRI 15
Easter Parade
GARRISON
7:30 p.m. Philipstown Depot Theatre
10 Garrison’s Landing | 845-424-3900
philipstowndepottheatre.org
Enjoy the 1948 film, directed by Irving Berlin and starring Judy Garland and Fred Astaire, as part of the Cinema Depot series. Cost: $15
SAT 16
The Artichoke
BEACON
8 p.m. Howland Cultural Center
477 Main St. | artichokeshow.com
This month’s storytellers are Erin Barker, Kate Greathead, Andrew McGill, Vernon Payne, Mike Brown and Jim O’Grady. Cost: $20
MUSIC
SAT 9
A Celtic Celebration
PUTNAM VALLEY
7:30 p.m. Tompkins Corners Cultural Center
729 Peekskill Hollow Road
tompkinscorners.org
Liz Hanley, Jefferson Hamer and the TC Ceili Band will perform. Cost: $20
SAT 9
West Point Band and Westchester Symphonic Winds
WEST POINT
8 p.m. Ike Hall | 655 Pitcher Road
845-938-4159 | westpointband.com
The collaborative concert will focus on the works of American composers over three centuries. Free
SAT 9
The Life and Music of George Michael
PEEKSKILL
8 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
The tribute concert will feature the late singer’s music with Wham! and as a solo artist. Cost: $50 to $70
SAT 9
Tom Chapin
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The three-time Grammy winner will present his annual birthday concert. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 10
Daimh
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The five-piece Gaelic group will perform music from its latest release, Tuneship. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
SUN 10
Hudson Valley Irish Fest Fundraiser
PEEKSKILL
7 p.m. Paramount Hudson Valley
1008 Brown St. | 914-739-0039
paramounthudsonvalley.com
Violinist Daisy Jopling will be joined by the Peekskill City Singers, Ovation Strings and the Narrowbacks. Cost: $32 to $50
MON 11
Dropkick Murphys
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. MJN Center | 14 Civic Center Plaza
midhudsonciviccenter.org
The Boston rock group will play with guests Pennywise and the Scratch. Cost: $63
FRI 15
Sharkey & the Sparks
BEACON
8 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Sharkey and Ben McEwen will be joined by Quinn and Oliver Petkus, Felipe Torres, RJ McCarty, Luis Perez and Premik Russell-Tubbs. Cost: $25 ($30 door)
SAT 16
Modern Music in the Irish Tradition
COLD SPRING
2 p.m. St. Mary’s
1 Chestnut St. | stmaryscoldspring.com
Lindsey Horner and Timothy Hill will perform in the Parish Hall. Donations welcome. Free
SAT 16
Music Collaborative
COLD SPRING
6 p.m. Foundry Rose | 55 Main St.
845-809-5480 | thefoundryrose.com
Bring an acoustic instrument and join in to play or sing a favorite song with a group of musicians led by Brian Grahn and Mike Casale.
SAT 16
Joe McPhee with Strings
POUGHKEEPSIE
8 p.m. Cunneen-Hackett Arts Center
12 Vassar St. | joemcphee.eventbrite.com
Elysium Furnace Works presents the multi-instrumentalist with a group of 10 string players, including Gwen Laster, Billy Stein, Aliya Ultan and Melanie Dyer. Cost: $30 ($40 door)
SAT 16
The Best of the ’70s
BEACON
8:30 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
Dizzyfish and the Uptown Horns will perform rock, pop and folk hits. Cost: $45 ($50 door)
SUN 17
The Jeremiahs
BEACON
7 p.m. Towne Crier | 379 Main St.
845-855-1300 | townecrier.com
The Celtic band will perform to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Cost: $30 ($35 door)
VISUAL ARTS
SAT 9
Blind Date Recursive 04
BEACON
2 p.m. Dia:Beacon
3 Beekman St. | diaart.org
In the fourth of five discussions centered on Rita McBride’s Arena (1997), a facilitator will pose a question and act as an instigator, listener and moderator as participants create a question for the next session. Free with admission. Cost: $20 ($18 seniors, $12 students, $5 children, free for Beacon residents)
SAT 16
Herstory
COLD SPRING
1 – 3 p.m. Butterfield Library
10 Morris Ave. | 845-265-3040
butterfieldlibrary.org
This is the opening reception for an exhibit of artwork by community members to celebrate Women’s History Month.
CIVIC
MON 11
Dutchess Legislature
POUGHKEEPSIE
7 p.m. Legislative Chambers
22 Market St. | 845-486-2100
dutchessny.gov
MON 11
City Council
BEACON
7 p.m. City Hall | 1 Municipal Plaza
845-838-5011 | beaconny.gov
WED 13
Village Board
COLD SPRING
7 p.m. Village Hall | 85 Main St.
845-265-3611 | coldspringny.gov
WED 13
School Board
GARRISON
7 p.m. Garrison School | 1100 Route 9D
845-424-3689 | gufs.org
THURS 14
State of the County
RED HOOK
5:30 p.m. High School | 103 W Market St.
dutchessny.gov/RSVP
Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino will speak. Register by TUES 12.
