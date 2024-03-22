FRI 29

Good Friday Ecumenical Service

COLD SPRING

Noon. St. Mary’s Church

1 Chestnut St.

stmaryscoldspring.org

SUN 31

St. John the Evangelist

BEACON

7 & 10:30 a.m. & Noon.

35 Willow St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org

The noon service will be in Spanish.

Our Lady of Loretto

COLD SPRING

8:30 a.m. & Noon. 24 Fair St.

ladyofloretto.org

St. Joachim’s

BEACON

9 a.m. 51 Leonard St.

stjoachim-stjohn.org

United Methodist

COLD SPRING

9 a.m. 216 Main St.

facebook.com/csshumc

First Presbyterian

BEACON

10 a.m. 50 Liberty St.

beaconpresbychurch.org

St. Andrew & St. Luke Episcopal

BEACON

10 a.m. 15 South Ave.

beacon-episcopal.org

St. Mary’s Episcopal

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. 1 Chestnut St.

stmaryscoldspring.org

Faith Church

COLD SPRING

10 a.m. 245 Main St.

faithchurch.cc/coldspring

St. Philip’s Episcopal

GARRISON

10 a.m. 1101 Route 9D

stphilipshighlands.org

Followed by Easter egg hunt

Springfield Baptist

BEACON

10 a.m. 8 Mattie Cooper Square

facebook.com/springfieldbaptistc

Star of Bethlehem

FISHKILL

10 a.m. 37 Lamplight St.

starchurchny.org

This will be a joint service with Faith Temple.

Tabernacle of Christ

BEACON

10 a.m. 483 Main St.

tabernacleofchristchurch.com

Salem Tabernacle

BEACON

10 a.m. 7 Delavan Ave.

salemtabernacle.com

St. Joseph’s Chapel

GARRISON

10:15 a.m. 74 Upper Station Road

ladyofloretto.org

First Presbyterian

COLD SPRING

10:30 a.m. 10 Academy St.

presbychurchcoldspring.org