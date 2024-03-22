FRI 29

Good Friday Ecumenical Service
COLD SPRING
Noon. St. Mary’s Church
1 Chestnut St.
stmaryscoldspring.org

SUN 31

St. John the Evangelist
BEACON
7 & 10:30 a.m. & Noon.
35 Willow St. | stjoachim-stjohn.org
The noon service will be in Spanish.

Our Lady of Loretto
COLD SPRING
8:30 a.m. & Noon. 24 Fair St.
ladyofloretto.org

St. Joachim’s
BEACON
9 a.m. 51 Leonard St.
stjoachim-stjohn.org

United Methodist
COLD SPRING
9 a.m. 216 Main St.
facebook.com/csshumc

First Presbyterian
BEACON
10 a.m. 50 Liberty St.
beaconpresbychurch.org

St. Andrew &  St. Luke Episcopal
BEACON
10 a.m. 15 South Ave.
beacon-episcopal.org

St. Mary’s Episcopal
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. 1 Chestnut St.
stmaryscoldspring.org

Faith Church
COLD SPRING
10 a.m. 245 Main St.
faithchurch.cc/coldspring

St. Philip’s Episcopal
GARRISON
10 a.m. 1101 Route 9D
stphilipshighlands.org
Followed by Easter egg hunt

Springfield Baptist
BEACON
10 a.m. 8 Mattie Cooper Square
facebook.com/springfieldbaptistc

Star of Bethlehem
FISHKILL
10 a.m. 37 Lamplight St.
starchurchny.org
This will be a joint service with Faith Temple.

Tabernacle of Christ
BEACON
10 a.m. 483 Main St.
tabernacleofchristchurch.com

Salem Tabernacle
BEACON
10 a.m. 7 Delavan Ave.
salemtabernacle.com

St. Joseph’s Chapel
GARRISON
10:15 a.m. 74 Upper Station Road
ladyofloretto.org

First Presbyterian
COLD SPRING
10:30 a.m. 10 Academy St.
presbychurchcoldspring.org

United Methodist
BEACON
10:30 a.m. 60 Union St.
beaconmethodist.org

