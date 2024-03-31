Arts groups offer multi-passes

Five cultural arts organizations, including the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival in Garrison, have partnered for the third year to offer a summer arts pass.

The passes, which cost $195 for two people or $375 for four, offer tickets or admission at HVSF, the Jacob Burns Film Center in Pleasantville, Historic Hudson Valley in Tarrytown, Caramoor Center for Music and the Arts in Katonah and Storm King Art Center in New Windsor.